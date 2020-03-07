The state of San Diego has "a lot to play," says Andrew Catalon at the Up News Info Sports Mountain West Tournament – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

With a record of 29-1 in the season and the regular season championship of the Mountain West Conference, it is safe to assume that Brian Dutcher's team in the state of San Diego will be dancing in a few weeks, regardless of the outcome of the match of semifinals tonight at the conference tournament.

While a place in the Big Dance is almost guaranteed, there is still much debate around the Aztecs. Normally, his record alone, combined with non-conference wins over Creighton, Iowa and BYU, would be enough to get a probable seed. There are still some doubts about it, in large part because Mountain West has fallen as a whole this year, leaving doubts about how good the team really is. That makes him a team with more to prove in the final stages of the CMM tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"It is always rare to get double work and win the regular season title and tournament title. For the state of San Diego, they are right to be a seed or two seeds for the NCAA Tournament. If they are going to lose the Mountain West semifinals or the championship game could fall to that double line, "said Up News Info Sports broadcaster Andrew Catalon, who will be in the call for Saturday's championship game. "If they win, they will stay on the line based on what they have shown this season. I think there is a lot to play at San Diego State, and winning a championship is always good."

To reach the final, the Aztecs will have to beat Leon Rice's Boise State Broncos in tonight's semifinal match, scheduled for 9 p.m. Suggestion EST on Up News Info Sports Network. In the regular season, SDSU had no trouble dispatching the Broncos for an average of 17.5 points. But the Broncos are desperate, since winning the conference tournament is their only way to the NCAA Tournament. For Catalon, the confrontation boils down to Boise State's confidence and ability to start well.

“I think a lot for Boise State is trust. They consider me a team that is not afraid. They will not be intimidated by the state of San Diego, despite the great season of the Aztecs, "Catalon said." I think if they get performances like they did in the quarterfinals of R.J. Williams, Derek Alston and Justiniano Jessop, certainly have the opportunity to face the state of San Diego face to face. "

Giving up hot starts has been a bit complicated for the Aztecs in recent weeks, as they have followed their opponents at halftime in each of their last four games, including their only defeat of the season against UNLV.

“His defense in the first half has been disappointing by his standards. Teams are shooting better than 50% in the first half, ”Catalon said. “We saw it from the Air Force in the quarter-final round. It's something they are aware of and know they need to improve. "

Whether or not they can fix the defense of the first half, it will be helpful to determine not only the CMM tournament, but how far they can go in the NCAA Tournament after that.

On the other side of the group, the Utah state of two seeds of the conference faces Cinderella Wyoming's story in the second semifinal. As Catalon points out, the Cowboys have been Las Vegas favorites so far, but is there a big question? Will Lady Luck finally end up leaving the Cowboys, like many who leave Las Vegas, arrested?

“The question now is, what do they have left in the tank? This will be his third game in three days, ”Catalon said. "Fatigue could be a big factor tonight for Wyoming."

Making the Cowboys story even more intriguing is the way they have won. The freshman Kwane Marble II, who entered the tournament with an average of only eight points per game, has burned down three, going 3-5 and 4-7 for 24 and 20 points respectively in victories over Colorado State and Nevada . Marble II has the opportunity to continue his offensive explosion tonight with a tip set for 11:30 p.m. EST on Up News Info Sports Network.

The winners of each game will advance to the final of the tournament, scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Up News Info at 5:30 p.m. ITS T. For a San Diego State team that has been questioned throughout the year, winning its place in the final and then closing the double title of the season will greatly contribute to consolidating it as a No. 1 seed. Still, the doubt can remain. But Catalon says that that is more fuel for the fire of the Aztecs.

“They believe that many people across the country count them. They don't get to see them so often, because the games on the west coast are late at night. The league is not as strong as some of the others across the country, ”said Catalon. “There are many people who doubt them. For their credit, they use it as fuel, they use it as motivation. "