The star of & # 39; You & # 39; re Next & # 39 ;, Nicholas Tucci, dies at 38 after fighting the disease in silence

After the actor's father, Alexander Tucci, gives the sad news, his representative says that "he was surprised to receive a phone call from his father a couple of days before informing me of his death."

Nicholas Tucci It's gone too soon Los "You are next"The actor died at the age of 38 on Tuesday, March 3, after silently fighting a disease. His father, Alexander Tucci, gave the sad news on the Facebook page of the late actor.

"On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut," Alexander wrote in a long note. "Nick chose to keep his illness private so he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible. In the last year, he was able to audition, go to the place and continue the work he loved so much." "

Alexander continued to express his gratitude for the support Nicholas had received over the years. "For those of you in the film, television and theater communities … thank you for guiding, encouraging and supporting Nick," he said. "To those of you who enjoyed Nick's work on the screen and on stage … thanks for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all … thanks for your gift of friendship with my son."

Nicholas's death was confirmed by a representative. While refusing to offer details of the actor's illness, the representative said: "Nick and I recently started working together again and Nick was very excited about his future in the business. I was surprised to receive a phone call from his father a couple of days". go to inform me of his death. "

In addition to his role as Felix in "You & # 39; re Next" of 2011, Nicholas has appeared in several other films, such as "The worst year of my life","Lost lost","Most beautiful island"Y"Creepy visions: 5 senses of fear"His television credits, meanwhile, include"Reckless","Quantico","Homeland"and Syfy & # 39; s"Zero channel".

Upon hearing the news of the death of Nicholas, his co-star Barbara Crampton tweeted, "Rip dear, sweet friend Nicholas Tucci. I was lucky to work with him twice at YOU & # 39; RE NEXT & CHANNEL ZERO. He left too soon, but his mark on the genre and our hearts will never be forgotten. INNOCENTED, THE MOST BEAUTIFUL AND FUN ISLAND IN LONG LOSS and more … XX "

Producer Keith Calder, meanwhile, expressed his condolences by stating: "RIP Nick Tucci. I was lucky to work with Nick in three films (UNDOCUMENTED, YOU'RE NEXT and LACK) and he was one of my favorite actors to work on. I am honored to have been able to call him friend and colleague."