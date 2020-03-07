The St. Paul Fire Department participated in the rescue of Bluff and the evacuation of caves in St. Paul during the night – Up News Info

The St. Paul Fire Department sent technical rescue teams to rescue a person from a cliff and evacuate a group of people from a cave overnight.

At 10:30 p.m. On Friday night, teams evacuated 31 teenagers from inside a cave on Crosby Farm Rd. No injuries were reported.

%MINIFYHTML72babf6f14bdd96f7bbee513e1de87b911% %MINIFYHTML72babf6f14bdd96f7bbee513e1de87b912%

Later, at 4:30 a.m. On Saturday morning, the teams made a technical rescue on the Mississippi River Boulevard. After an exhaustive search involving several agencies, the teams found a patient and transported him to a local hospital.