The source police officer who shot an alleged car thief is identified

A Fountain police officer was identified who shot and wounded an alleged car thief, suspected of shooting officers.

Sergeant Stephen Williams, who has been with Fountain police since August 20, 2013, shot the suspect Monday in a residential area on High Point Lane, according to a press release.

The suspect, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, was not identified. An investigation is underway, and the Colorado Springs Police Department is the principal investigating agency for the incident.