The search for the alleged stolen vehicle ends in the Anaheim gym parking lot – Up News Info Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A stolen car chase ended in the parking lot of a gym in Anaheim on Saturday night.

The persecution began in Upland, where police said the suspect stole a black Scion in the 300 block of South 1st Street. An officer from the Upland Police Department saw the vehicle at approximately 5 p.m. and the driver could not stop.

%MINIFYHTML1f48ce29d37ef019e5d9281e684f9ea011% %MINIFYHTML1f48ce29d37ef019e5d9281e684f9ea012%

Then, the driver reached speeds of up to 80 mph while heading south on Highway 57, taking Upland police to Diamond Bar and Orange County, finally leaving the highway in Anaheim, not far from Disneyland.

The driver then continued on the surface streets at lower speeds, stopping several times, before being blocked by police in the Crunch Fitness parking lot in the 9800 block of Katella Avenue in Anaheim.