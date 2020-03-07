The rude remain undefeated after the controversial final victory over the dragons

The Roughnecks continued their dominant race through the XFL with a 32-23 victory over the Dragons on Saturday, but it came with some late controversy.

It seemed that Houston was going to run out of time in the last seconds, but on the fourth attempt, the quarterback and the most valuable player, P.J. Walker seemed to fall while there was still time on the clock. Seattle should have recovered the ball near the Houston 20-yard line with two or three seconds remaining. Instead, the game was discarded and Houston (5-0) escaped with a victory.

#XFL arbitration director saying that the game is over and that there is nothing they can do about it "we can't corner everyone again,quot;. It was clear: 03 were left on the clock when Houston knelt on the 20 m SEA line. This is the level of the bad NFL! # Turtle necks # dragons pic.twitter.com/jOmha67gMJ – T (@ jtc4free) March 7, 2020

In an NFL or college game, decisions like this might not be as important because a nine-point comeback would require two scores, which is almost impossible in just three seconds. However, the rules of XFL are different; After touchdowns, teams can try conversions of 1, 2 or 3 points. The Dragons could have tied the game with a 20-yard touchdown and a 3-point conversion from 10 yards.

Walker was once again explosive for Houston, ending with 351 yards and three touchdown passes, but he also had three turnovers (two interceptions, a loose ball), which helped keep the Dragons in the game. The inconsistent Seattle offensive was led by BJ Daniels (14 of 22 passes, 114 yards, two touchdowns on the ground) in his first opening.

Unfortunately for Seattle (1-4), he was "stripped,quot; of a final shot to tie the game.