The resurrection of the American political establishment | U.S

Joe Biden has participated again.

His resurrection is the resurrection of the establishment.

In this case, and in this context, the resurrection of the Democratic Party as a political party for, for, and of, the establishment. A political party that will adopt and protect the status quo of money: money in politics, influence of buying money and money exercising power, although in a polite and familiar way aaccustomed, not in the vulgar and low life, rub everyone's face, Trump style.

Joe represents the establishment absolutely. Barack Obama chose him, the oldest white man of all establishments, as his vice president to balance the radical shock of having an African-American president. At the beginning of this race, all the figures of the establishment at the party and in the media embraced him.

The positive is that he is such an honest and decent representative of the race that exists.

1,991 delegates are needed to win the nomination.

At the moment, Biden has 565 for Sanders& # 39; s 506. While part of that represents estimates and is changing, the basic relationship is correct. The consensus, especially the establishment's consensus, is that the Super Tuesday victories that led us to this delegate count have put Biden on the road to a sure victory. Except for unforeseen unforeseen events, this is probably true.

In the process of selecting candidates, delegates are awarded proportionally. In the royal elections, that happens only in two minor states: Maine and Nebraska. In everything else, the winner, although by a single vote, obtains all the votes of that state.

That introduces a whole set of distortions.

The most important thing is that winning in the primaries may have nothing to do with winning the general elections.

What states are really at stake?

There are all kinds of surveys and follow-up trends and this and that, but the most realistic and practical vision is to Suppose that all states that became Republicans in the 2008 Obama-McCain elections are Republicans and all those that went by Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016 are Democrats. Under that general rule, only one of the 14 states that had Democratic primaries on Super Tuesday will actually be contested in the 2020 elections: North Carolina.

Yes, the Democrats dream of converting Texas. The media love the idea because IIt's exciting. But it is very unlikely. If they win Texas, it will mark a change as radical as Ronald Reagan's victory over Jimmy Carter in 1980, when he took all but six states and the District of Columbia.

The establishment's selling point against Sanders and for Biden (or, so far, a substitute for Biden) has been that Trump will defeat a radical, but he will fall into a type of establishment. It seems sensible. Do Americans vote for a socialist? Never! Except they chose an African American! Then, a fucking orange skin handleer with a long history of cheating people.

Both represent revolts against the establishment. Biden, who has lost his two previous attempts, could certainly be the Hillary of 2020. Does the electorate have enough anger and disgust for the Trumpian version of the destruction of the establishment to go out and vote for a return to the old and boring virtues? Also, if Sanders voters see the Biden nomination as a manipulation of the establishment, will they come to vote or stay at home to sulk?

In many states, including the super Tuesday of California, Massachusetts, Minnesota and even Virginia, it does do not It matters – by the polling station. They are democratic states.

We have do not however, it had primaries in most of the states where it does matter.

We are far from seeing how the different factions will behave when the real election arrives.

At this time, it seems that Biden is the nominee. But there is a level at which Sanders has already won. Party positions on medical care, rising taxes on the rich, the Green New Deal do not They come from Biden, they came from Bernie. It would be great if he, and his followers, can celebrate that. For that matter, if Biden can also, and say thank you, join us to make your ideas come true.

Almost as a footnote, it raises the issue of prosecutions.

Suppose a Democrat wins.

Trump, his family and his administration are plagued with corruption and abuse of the law. One of the great and lasting failures of the Obama administration was the failure to prosecute the financial crimes that led to the collapse of 2008. Obama was very anxious to say: "Hello, I am one of you. We must not be afraid." . But it was counterproductive. The anger of the people against the rich turned to the right. It became the tea party and then the trumpeters. He put the seal of Obama in the Age of Non-Accountability, and Trump has run with him.

Biden and the settlement figures around him are selling "reconciliation." If that does not lead to prosecution, it will be a big mistake. It will also be an affront to the truth. It is only in criminal proceedings, with documents dragged by citations and testimonies under penalty of perjury, that any kind of hard truth is established. Everything else remains "he said, she said,quot;, Kellyanne Conway's world of "alternative facts", Trump-see where there are no consequences for lying.

This is not a problem that any democrat has run. It's hard to know if it would be negative or positive as a campaign topic. Trump ran over that. "Lock it up, lock it up!" It sure worked for him. Will it work better or worse when there are real crimes to prosecute?

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.