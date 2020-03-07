The remains of Evelyn Mae Boswell, 15 months, missing found in Tennessee

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Remains believed to be from a 15-month-old girl were found in Tennessee, which ended the search for a missing boy in three states in 17 days, authorities said.

At a press conference Friday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said they believe they found the remains of Evelyn Mae Boswell that same afternoon. An Amber Alert was issued more than two weeks ago, but authorities said they had not seen it since at least December.

"This is certainly not the update we expected to provide tonight," said TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart.

The remains are sent for autopsy and positive identification, said Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. He said authorities acting with a tip found the remains on a property in Blountville that is owned by a relative of Evelyn's mother.

Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, 18, was arrested on February 25 on charges of filing a false report. Authorities said their inaccurate and conflicting statements had prevented the investigation.

Initially, he told state investigators that Evelyn was with the girl's father, Ethan Perry, according to court documents from his reading of charges. But Perry is stationed with the US Army. UU. In Fort Polk, Louisiana, and he didn't have Evelyn, WJHL-TV reported.

Later, Megan Boswell said her mother, Angela Boswell, took her daughter to a camp in Mendota, Virginia, near Sullivan County, Tennessee. Authorities searched several camps in that area and found no signs of the girl, the television station said.

Angela Boswell herself was arrested the week before her daughter was arrested. She and her boyfriend, William McCloud, were arrested in North Carolina for escape orders not related to Evelyn's case, authorities said. Authorities looking for Evelyn searched a pond in the county where they were arrested.

Angela Boswell told a judge in North Carolina that she wanted to go home and resolve the situation with her granddaughter, the media reported at the time. She was later returned to the Sullivan County jail one day before her daughter joined her there, and charged with theft.

Bail for Megan Boswell remains at $ 25,000 after a judge rejected a request from her lawyer to lower her, who cited her lack of previous criminal record. The lawyer resigned from a preliminary hearing and the case was sent to a grand jury, with his next appearance scheduled for early May.

The TBI investigators believed that Evelyn's mother and grandmother had information about her whereabouts. The Amber Alert issued to Evelyn said it was last seen on December 26, but authorities said they were not sure of the date due to the contradictory accounts of the mother and grandmother.

The authorities emphasized that the investigation was ongoing and that there was limited information to provide on Friday. The identity of the property owner was not disclosed, and the authorities did not indicate whether there have been arrests or additional charges. The district attorney general, Barry Staubus, said authorities will evaluate the case once the investigation is completed.

"Based on what happened tonight, there is a lot of work to be done: forensic and outdated investigation work," Staubus said.