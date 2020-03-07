The religious communities of Minnesotan respond after the first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state – Up News Info

Religious leaders in the Twin Cities are adapting the regular practices of their communities in response to the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Minnesota.

It was confirmed that an older adult resident of Ramsey County, who traveled on a cruise ship that had a known case of COVID-19, had the virus on Friday. He began to develop symptoms on February 25, according to state health officials.

Now the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis is calling Catholics in the Twin Cities to be vigilant.

Archbishop Hebda says that the church is taking the necessary precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

A statement from the Hebda office says: "The Office of Worship of the Archdiocese issued suggestions to all clergy and parish staff to minimize the risk to the faithful that will be found in our more than 180 parishes in the metropolitan area of ​​12 counties. "

Archbishop Hebda is encouraging parishes to suspend the sign of peace or offer it without touching it, suspend communion wine from the chalice and refrain from holding hands during the prayer of the Our Father, among other things.

Rabbi Jeremy Fine says that the Aaron Temple is also adjusting its practices due to the virus.

The community will not be kissing religious articles, "including Sefer Torah for an Aliyah." They will also limit the handshake and share food, and will not have communal tallit, kippot containers or a Torah procession.

Anyone who does not feel well should stay at home.