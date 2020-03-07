The pursuit of vehicles after the woman was taken out of a house against her will leads to a rollover accident in downtown MN – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says that a car chase caused by a woman who was taken from her home against her will cause a rollover accident near the city of Aitkin on Friday. No one was injured.

Police say several witnesses saw a man enter the entrance of a house and physically place a woman in his van before leaving.

%MINIFYHTML935ccbbb43e9c6d4e342a2c62ee9e38a11% %MINIFYHTML935ccbbb43e9c6d4e342a2c62ee9e38a12%

The man had two orders of contactless domestic abuse, in Anoka County and Freeborn County, which prohibited him from having contact with the woman he took.

Witnesses chased the man's truck in other vehicles, and at one point two of the cars collided, causing one to get off the road and turn around at 2:30 p.m.

The truck driver fled to a nearby wooded area, according to a press release.

K9 units were deployed and the 32-year-old suspect was found hiding in the forest.

Up News Info does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.