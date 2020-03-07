The people of Colorado go out to the caucus for the US Senate candidates. UU.

Home Local News The people of Colorado go out to the caucus for the US...

The people of Colorado go out to the caucus for the US Senate candidates.

Thousands of Democrats across Colorado are arriving at their neighborhood caucus sites on Saturday afternoon to vote for their preferred candidate in the busy US Senate primary race.

They will choose between five candidates: John Hickenlooper, Andrew Romanoff, Stephany Rose Spaulding, Erik Underwood and Trish Zornio, who hope to get a place in the primary vote on June 30. Several other candidates are avoiding committees and will try to gain access to the ballot by collecting signatures.

Preferential surveys of caucus attendees on Saturday will determine delegates for future caucuses this month and, eventually, to a state assembly on April 18. Candidates will need 30% support to be on the ballot.

