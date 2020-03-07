The people of Colorado go out to the caucus for the US Senate candidates. UU.

%MINIFYHTMLa970fcdd53ab23bd06a2bba32b9cb9c311% %MINIFYHTMLa970fcdd53ab23bd06a2bba32b9cb9c312%

Thousands of Democrats across Colorado are arriving at their neighborhood caucus sites on Saturday afternoon to vote for their preferred candidate in the busy US Senate primary race.

They will choose between five candidates: John Hickenlooper, Andrew Romanoff, Stephany Rose Spaulding, Erik Underwood and Trish Zornio, who hope to get a place in the primary vote on June 30. Several other candidates are avoiding committees and will try to gain access to the ballot by collecting signatures.

Preferential surveys of caucus attendees on Saturday will determine delegates for future caucuses this month and, eventually, to a state assembly on April 18. Candidates will need 30% support to be on the ballot.

The results of the Saturday preference poll, which will be published online at ColoradoCaucus.com and a Twitter feed from the Colorado Democratic Party after each county finishes counting, will give Colorado residents their first glimpse of who can face Senator Cory Gardner in November.

It is the first test for the well-funded and well-staffed Hickenlooper campaign, but also for the campaigns of its most liberal opponents, who have promoted their grassroots support for months. Hickenlooper has also delivered signatures, providing a backup option if it fails to gain access to the ballot through the committees.

Colorado Republicans met on Saturday morning for their own committees, although there is no competitive primary in the Senate. For the reelection campaigns of Gardner and President Donald Trump, the groups were an opportunity to organize grassroots support and energize volunteers.

This story will be updated as the results of the Democratic caucus begin to arrive.