The Pentagon abandons plans to buy more Israeli missile defense systems – Defense Blog

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. Abandons plans to buy missile defense systems manufactured in Israel due to cyber vulnerabilities and other problems. according to the times of Israel.

The English-based online newspaper based in Israel reported that the US military. UU. It slows its plans to adopt the Iron Dome missile defense system due to concerns about its compatibility with existing US technologies, discarding its plans to buy two more batteries.

A central problem was Israel's refusal to provide the United States Army with the Iron Dome source code, which hindered the ability of Americans to integrate the system into their air defenses.

General Mike Murray, head of the Army's Futures Command, said the service identified a number of problems, including cyber vulnerabilities and operational challenges, during last year's efforts to integrate elements of Iron Dome with the Command System. U.S. Army Integrated Battle UU.

"It took us longer to acquire those (first) two batteries than we would have liked," Murray told the tactical subcommittee on air and ground forces of the Armed Service of the House of Representatives on Thursday. "We believe that we cannot integrate them into our air defense system based on some interoperability challenges, some cyber challenges and other challenges."

Last year, the US military magazine, Defense News, citing the deputy in charge of the air defense and missile modernization efforts of the service, announced that the contract to buy two Iron Dome batteries for the provisional missile defense capability of U.S. Army cruise UU. .

"Now that the contract is written in stone, the Army will be able to calculate delivery schedules and details in terms of receiving the systems," Daryl Youngman told Defense News at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Alabama, the August 8

The Iron Dome is the most widely used system in the world, intercepting more than 1,900 incoming targets with a success rate of over 90 percent since it was deployed in 2011.

Iron Dome detects, evaluates and intercepts a variety of short-range targets, such as rockets, artillery and mortars. It is effective day or night and in all weather conditions, including low clouds, rain, dust storms and fog. It features a first-of-its-kind multi-mission launcher designed to fire a variety of interceptor missiles.

The system can protect deployed and maneuvering forces, as well as the Advanced Operations Base (FOB) and urban areas, against a wide range of indirect and aerial threats.