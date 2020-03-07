The new style of & # 39; microballs & # 39; of the Houston Rockets: how it works; pros and cons; Have you improved them? The | NBA News

Sky Sports NBA analyst Mark Deeks discusses how the new style of & # 39; micro-ball & # 39; works of the Houston Rockets, after the team of Mike D & # 39; Antoni decided to take small ball basketball to a whole new level to remain competitive in the west.

Despite having a good quality two-way center signed at a reasonable price for several years, the Houston Rockets decided they didn't want it. In a movement that had been rumored for more than a year, they finally exchanged Clint Capela on the exchange deadline last month, transferring it to the Atlanta Hawks in a complicated deal that led them to Robert Covington as the Timberwolves' main piece from Minnesota.

Covington is essentially a front combo, but someone who until now had played largely only small forward. He is also a former Rocket that exploded after he was resigned in error some years ago. To redeem a piece of remarkable quality such as Capela for a player who once did not value as much as Jason Terry, Tarik Black, Joey Dorsey and Francisco Garcia are striking, particularly because he left PJ Tucker as the starting center. Tucker, as is well documented, is only 6 feet 6 inches in the largest position in the world's largest sport, where seven feet was until recently the threshold.

The Rockets had often used Tucker in the central place before this move, and in fact, it was only a few years ago that they were also playing Chuck Hayes in the position, he himself also stood only 6 feet 6 inches. Going small in the central position is not new to them, nor is it exclusive to them. But what is unique and new is only going small in the central position.

While previously Tucker would play the place in certain lineups and Hayes would play only half of the game, with the Capela exchange, the Rockets essentially promised to play only small options in the center, including Covington. They have Isaiah Hartenstein and Tyson Chandler on the list as legitimate seven feet, but they are outside the rotation. For the most part, the Rockets have committed to a new brand of small ball that no one else rivals.

Going against the flow is not a problem for a Houston team that for some time has played a very different style of basketball than the others. In the era of James Harden, they have embraced a three-point volume of shots greater than any other team, throwing them with historical frequency and taking more of them than two-point field goals. But more important than that is the way they have done it.

Where once the heavy basketball for isolation was demonized as inefficient and bad for space, rhythm and efficiency, the Rockets have done it differently, allowing Harden (who moves at the slower average pace than anyone in the NBA, a metric that talks about how much time you spend hitting the ball on the ground outside the arc) to spend most of your time in isolation, looking to get to the basket and do your thing to get to the line, or back off for a three point shot.

















All good teams have players on the backcourt that they can create in isolation, but nobody does it with the absolute bloody mentality of this Houston team. All good teams have players built as power forward or wings that now play at the center point in certain alignment settings, but no one does it as much as Houston.

How Tucker and Westbrook make it work

Everything is possible thanks to Tucker, who plays bigger than his size. What Houston lost in Capela's ability to run the court in his position and finish the passes thrown by Harden and Russell Westbrook, make up for it by making Tucker serve as a good and regular three-point shooter from the corners, shots that almost compensate All his offensive game. It is physical enough in the position to overcome the height disadvantage, its deceptively long wingspan is more important than its height on the defensive side, and although it is not a sports or athletic tire protector, it is intoxicating with good hands and good disposition. and the awareness of always rotating to provide a good defense at the bottom line.

With Covington able to do the same while having an athletic advantage, in addition to the contributions of the recent DeMarre Carroll and Jeff Green pick-ups (who have experience in playing defensively in the basket in the final stages of their careers), the Rockets are perfectly happy executing these combinations of what used to be small strikers in their de facto central place

One of the main theoretical advantages to do this was the increase in spacing. Capela was not and will never be a shooter, and although it offers vertical space across the globe, it felt that being able to play five alignments would expand the field better for Harden, but most importantly, for Westbrook. His game since the exchange is a main reason why it has been a success so far.

















Taking into account the expense both in his salary and in what was delivered in commerce to achieve it, the Rockets are linked to the success of Westbrook. If they are going to have a title window during Harden's early years, they should optimize the equipment that surrounds it, which includes optimizing it around Westbrook. And it seems that they have done it: finally, Westbrook, who was never a good external shooter, but who would take them stubbornly anyway, has removed those shots and is attacking the edge with a frequency that he has not done since his best. years.

He had already begun to do this. In 26 games in November and December, Westbrook tried 131 triples, or five per game. However, in the 20 games, he tried only 47. In those first 26 games, he had a true shooting percentage of .498 percent and a net score of -7.4. In the last 20, it has a true shooting percentage of .579 percent and a net rating of +4.0.

Westbrook leads the league in points outside the units, even more than Harden. And, when you can space the floor through the three positions of the frontcourt with contributions from Danuel House and Eric Gordon, it has a space like never before, and has made the adjustment accordingly.

Pros and cons, and is it working?

The disadvantage of the lack of conventional size as a team was supposed to be in the glass bounce and the inner defense. While his rotations were irregular, Capela could at least be a deterrent that blocks the shot around the basket and in a way that neither Tucker, Green nor Caroll can be, and also always eliminated defensive rebounds at a high pace. Replace it with Covington, a decent rebounder for a wing, but not someone who stands out at that end, open this hole.

The Rockets try to overcome this with strong general contributions in boxing and returning to clean the glass. Westbrook in particular is an excellent rebounder for a guard, and Harden also contributes, but now it is a palpable weakness for the team. The Rockets were not a good rebounding team even with Capela; Without him, since the exchange, they have been the penultimate in the league in rebounds per game.

The best counter for that is an attack defense, which provides Covington's presence. Covington as an individual has been able to mitigate many of the potentially lost possessions with his defensive moves both on the edge and on the perimeter. He has been a phenomenal versatile defender, able to play low and still reach the shooters, being a great wing that can face strikers of the opposing star like Kawhi Leonard and at the same time be the head of the tire protection unit.

















Since the exchange, Houston has published the third highest number of steals per game (10.0), the second highest number of blocks per game (6.1), the seventh highest number of deflections per game (16.2), the 11th best goal percentage of opponent field (45.8 percent) and the ninth best defensive rating (109.9). They are not cleaning the glass, but they are protecting their own end, and although they cannot clear faults, they avoid the shots in the first place, with the third highest rotation rate of opponents since the exchange (17.1 percent).

All this has been possible without a great normal man. And although they are taking a very specific set of circumstances in the construction of the list to do so, they have succeeded. It turns out that they don't need a big man, and it turns out that despite many years matched with the quality of Steven Adams, Westbrook is better without one too.

















The Rockets, as they are built, have a gift to lull enemy teams into traps. Opponents regularly seem to feel, for example, that they can take advantage of Harden's supposed poor defense and publish it. However, although he has obvious and well-documented defensive deficiencies, Harden has always been a good defender of the post, with good expert hands on hitting the ball down there.

Similarly, on the offensive, teams try to involve the Rockets often in a shootout, which suits them, especially now that they can play five lineups at both ends. They are experts in closing shooters, something that is much more possible with a center like Tucker instead of a heavy one like Capela.

There is a very thin margin of error for the Rockets, of course. To be so good while this unique construction requires significant contributions from a few select players, without reliable depth and with the oldest list in the league: Westbrook and Harden are somewhat old for this time, and Tucker is very old. The Rockets are all included with a small window, which depends on a few older players.

That said, they have found a formula to keep containment hopes alive. Despite the accusations of many commentators, including myself, about how they were going to survive and prosper without any big man, it turns out that Covington's development and the adoption of a new style of play by the formerly stubborn Westbrook have done so much he like his Rockets in a better team than ever.

