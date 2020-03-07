The new soundtrack of & # 39; Mulan & # 39; by Christina Aguilera & # 39; Loyal Brave True & # 39; highlights & # 39; vulnerability and strength & # 39;

Instagram

Speaking of his return to his Disney roots 22 years after singing & # 39; Reflection & # 39; For the original 1998 film, the tweets of the singer of & # 39; Dirrty & # 39 ;, & # 39; Mulan has been such a special part of my life and this is a beautiful continuation of the legacy. & # 39;

Cristina Aguilera has returned to its Disney root with a new soundtrack for "Mulan"More than two decades after lending his voice to" Reflection "from the original 1998 film, the five-time Grammy Award winner sings about" vulnerability and strength "in" Loyal Brave True, "which was released on Friday, the 6th of March. .

"My new song, & # 39; Loyal Brave True & # 39 ;, represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength," the 39-year-old hitmaker said in a statement. "The movie & # 39; Mulan & # 39; and the song & # 39; Reflection & # 39; coincided with getting me my first record deal. It's amazing to return to such an amazing movie that is full of power and meaning, and that meaning is the test of time: stay true to yourself, be who you are and teach how to be brave. "

"Loyal Brave True," which integrated classical Chinese instruments into orchestral melodies, has Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree as their writers. Hartman also served as the soundtrack producer, while the director of the next film, Niki Caro, directed his music video that will be released later in March.

The song listens to Christina singing her powerful voice in the chorus that was about the main character's doubt. "Should I ask myself in the water what would a warrior do? / Tell me under my armor, am I loyal, brave and true?" she sings. "Losing is easy / Winning requires courage / I am a fool / Weathering / No one to save me / The friendliest whispers are cruel."

In addition to "Loyal Brave True," Aguilera has recorded a new version of "Reflection" for the new movie that will be released in theaters on March 27. Through his social media account, he shared with his followers, "#Mulan and #Reflection have been such a special part of my life and this movie is a beautiful continuation of this legacy." She added: "And the single #LoyalBraveTrue is now available! I hope you love it as much as I do."

On why Aguilera was chosen once again for the soundtracks, the president of music and soundtracks of Walt Disney Studios, Mitchell Leib, explained: "His original interpretation of & # 39; Reflection & # 39; of the animated film when it was a 16-year-old stranger occupies her proper place in the history of music and was a launching pad for her unparalleled career that she would follow … I think these songs will touch today's viewers in that powerful way we saw 22 years ".