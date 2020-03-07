The NBA tells teams to plan empty arenas; LeBron James says there's no way

The NBA wants its teams to prepare to play without fans if necessary due to the coronavirus crisis, but LeBron James already says he won't play basketball in an empty arena. %MINIFYHTML8a0cc0d89eb0082eef934705f06a009111% %MINIFYHTML8a0cc0d89eb0082eef934705f06a009112% The league distributed a memo to their teams on Friday telling them to prepare in case it is necessary to play without fans or media, as sports leagues have already done in Europe. The memo details the possible actions that teams may need "if it were necessary to play a game with only essential personnel present,quot;. But when James was asked about that possibility after scoring 37 points in his 113-103 Los Angeles Lakers victory over Milwaukee Bucks, league leader, Friday night, the NBA's top active scorer was final. .

“Do we play games without fans? No, that's impossible, "James said." I'm not playing if I don't have fans in the crowd. "That's why I play. I play for my teammates and I play for fans. That's all it is. So, if I show up in an arena and there are no fans there, I am not playing. They can do whatever they want to do. "

The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, says that teams must identify which team and people in the arena would be needed to carry out the games, and be able to communicate quickly with non-essential staff, as well as ticket holders and partners corporate Teams must also be prepared "for the possibility of implementing temperature controls on players, team personnel, referees and any other person that is essential to carry out said game in the team's arena."