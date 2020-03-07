Home Entertainment The NBA star, Dwight Howard, refuses to deliver evidence in a lawsuit...

The NBA star, Dwight Howard, refuses to deliver evidence in a lawsuit & # 39; gay & # 39 ;!

Last year, a gay man named Masin Elije sued Dwight Howard and claimed as part of his lawsuit that they had a sexual relationship.

According to Masin, Dwight asked him to sign a confidentiality agreement where Masin would agree to remain silent about his alleged romantic relationship. Masin says he rejected Dwight's request, and the NBA player began harassing him and threatening him online and by phone. Masin sued Dwight for the alleged threats, and now the lawsuit is heating up.

