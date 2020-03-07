The NBA star, Dwight Howard, refuses to deliver evidence in a lawsuit & # 39; gay & # 39 ;!

Last year, a gay man named Masin Elije sued Dwight Howard and claimed as part of his lawsuit that they had a sexual relationship.

According to Masin, Dwight asked him to sign a confidentiality agreement where Masin would agree to remain silent about his alleged romantic relationship. Masin says he rejected Dwight's request, and the NBA player began harassing him and threatening him online and by phone. Masin sued Dwight for the alleged threats, and now the lawsuit is heating up.

Masin now claims that Dwight refuses to deliver some crucial evidence that would help prove his case. Dwight's lawyers, on the other hand, have taken the position that allowing Masin to have access to this information would give him the opportunity to spread more lies about the NBA star and has filed a motion to prevent him from receiving certain "personal,quot; information. ".

This is how it is reported on the Bossip website:

Howard filed court documents on March 2 in a case of harassment and aggression presented by social media star Masin Elije, who asked the judge not to force him to give evidence to his accuser. Howard said Elija's discovery requests had nothing to do with the case, and were designed to harass him. Howard said he believes that if he is forced to comply, Elije will use the information to abuse him and spread lies about him on social media. On Tuesday it was not clear what kind of evidence Elije requested from Howard. We have contacted attorneys at Elije and Howard for comments.

