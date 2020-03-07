The Mesa County norovirus outbreak last year "was a dry test,quot; for the coronavirus

With the coronavirus now present in Colorado, leaders in Mesa County Valley District 51 of 22,000 students are not letting their recent experience with a contagious stomach virus be wasted.

%MINIFYHTML2bcc3c0e259e6a51b1d5d237fe56504111% %MINIFYHTML2bcc3c0e259e6a51b1d5d237fe56504112%

"The good news, the bad news is that we had a bad run in November," said Superintendent Diana Sirko.

It was then that she, with health officials, decided to close the 46 schools for two days after an outbreak of norovirus, a disease that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Before the district closes before the Thanksgiving break, several schools closed individually for one or two days.

Sirko and his team have many of the same protocols since last fall at this time, including regular communication with the county health department and routine monitoring of sick leave rates. But the norovirus outbreak also provided lessons on how communication, data collection and custody systems could be improved.

Tanya Marvin, the district's director of nursing services, said the system to update the main district and school officials about outbreak plans has been renewed to ensure that the information reaches the right people, even if someone in The top of the chain of command is out. He also worked with the district's IT department to create a new set of reports throughout the district that show trends in illness and absence.

Read more at chalkbeat.org.

Chalkbeat Colorado is a nonprofit news organization that covers education issues. For more information, visit chalkbeat.org/co.