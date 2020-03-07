The Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife will begin the trout storage program

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts (AP) – Massachusetts fishing and wildlife officials have begun supplying the state's ponds, lakes and rivers with more than 500,000 trouts raised in five hatcheries.

The Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife Division's storage program began earlier this week with bodies of water in Cape Cod, as well as in southeastern Massachusetts and areas west of Boston.

Some of the places full of rainbow trout include Spectacle Pond in Sandwich, Lake Cochituate in Natick and Houghton’s Pond in Milton.

Other bodies of water will be supplied with brook trout, brown and tigers raised in hatcheries in Sandwich, Palmer, Belchertown, Sunderland and Montague.

These fish, along with the more than 60,000 fish stored last fall, will provide excellent fishing in the coming months, the agency says.

Most trout measure more than 12 inches, with more than 600 brown trout and 500 brook trout over 18 inches.

The agency reminds fishermen to buy a fishing license and make sure that what they catch is in season.