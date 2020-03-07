The first woman police officer in New York City claims, alleges harassment

CONCORD, NH (AP) – The first full-time female police officer in a New Hampshire city filed a lawsuit for discrimination stating that she was harassed, even when a colleague used an electric gun and then wrote on her forehead while disabled.

Kimberly Hatch, who worked for the Ossipee Police Department for six years, alleges that he was subjected to "harassment / comments based on gender,quot; by other department employees, the New Hampshire Public Radio reported.

Hatch was hired in 2012. He said that in the lawsuit in 2013, a colleague used a paralyzing gun device on the back of his neck. Then he took a permanent marker and wrote on his forehead while she was disabled. The lawsuit does not specify what was written, and Hatch's lawyer declined to comment further.

The lawsuit against the city of Ossipee was filed in federal court in Concord this week. An email message was left seeking comments for a lawyer representing the city.

He said he was afraid to make complaints about the treatment he received "because he had been told numerous times,quot; that he was free to find another place to work.

Hatch said she was fired in October 2018 after a dispute over damage to a police cruise.