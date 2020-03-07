The drama takes place in the great princess affected by the Corornavirus virus; Passenger may have been transferred to the coast – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The Great Princess, who has been circling in the waters of San Francisco for more than two days due to an on-board coronavirus outbreak, approached the coast on Friday night, possibly to allow that a passenger be transported by plane. boat.

The ship has been a loop waiting pattern off the coast, according to a real-time cruise tracking website. In general, the road has been a loop course over 100 miles offshore in international waters.

%MINIFYHTMLc25787337be4947967a2baa71a7fabec11% %MINIFYHTMLc25787337be4947967a2baa71a7fabec12%

But late Friday, the ship turned to San Francisco and was only a few miles from the Golden Gate Bridge. Chris Grady, a passenger aboard Milpitas, told KPIX 5 in a Skype night interview that there was a reason for the sudden movement.

"It was just a brief announcement (about the ship's public address system) mainly for the crew to come up to prepare for the helicopter to come to prepare for an airlift," he said. "It was not really aimed at us (the passengers)."

Grady said the captain did not give details about whether the passenger was one of the two who had tested positive for the coronavirus and the cruise line, and officials have not commented on the reason for the night maneuver.

The Associated Press reported that two passengers on the ship also confirmed that Grand Princess had made a pass close to the city. They said there was a double reason for the change of course. Being 20 miles from the coast facilitated the resupply of the boat with more than 2,300 passengers and 1,000 crew members and also that a guest requires medical attention and can be transported by plane.

Passengers on board have been quarantined in their rooms since Thursday afternoon.

Fears that the coronavirus may be present on the ship arose when passengers on a previous trip began to be diagnosed with the disease. After one of those passengers, a 71-year-old Rocklin man became the first Californian to die of the disease, the Grand Princess was ordered to return immediately to San Francisco and canceled the 15-day trip to the port Hawaii final in Mexico. .

Meanwhile, nine passengers on that trip from February 11 to 21 fell ill with the coronavirus: two were hospitalized in Sonoma County, three others mostly recovered in Placer County, two were quarantined in the county of Against Costa and one was hospitalized in Alameda County.

Following death and coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin Newsom banned the ship from behaving in San Francisco or anywhere in California until someone with flu-like symptoms among the more than 3,000 people aboard the Grand Princess Do the disease test.

On Thursday, a doctor from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and four medical personnel from the California Air National Guard were flown to the ship along with test kits. They took samples of 45 passengers and crew members. Those samples were then transported by air to a California state laboratory in Richmond for analysis.

Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers of the 45 samples taken had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We have developed a plan that will be implemented this weekend to take the ship to a non-commercial port for all passengers and the crew will be tested for a coronavirus," Pence said. “Those who need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who require additional medical attention will receive it. "

"Let me assure the American public, as we did with those returning from China and those returning from the other cruise (Diamond Princess in Japan), we are taking all necessary measures to ensure the health of Americans and those involved in Grand Princess and, most importantly, to protect the health of the American public and prevent the spread of the disease through the communities in this country. "

But where that "non-commercial port,quot; destination remained a mystery early Saturday. The Great Princess remained in the waiting pattern in front of San Francisco.

Mary Ellen Carroll, director of the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, at a press conference on Thursday morning, said there were several factors that should be considered in determining where the ship would dock.

"Many of those people (who had fallen during the 15-day cruise) have recovered and no longer show flu-like symptoms," he said. “Once we have test results (coronavirus), the CDC and the state will determine the most appropriate location for the ship to dock. That location must ensure the safety of the surrounding community and passengers. "

"The CDC and the state are considering a number of locations, including San Francisco," he added.

READ ALSO:

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

Medical experts agree that there was now a real urgency to prevent the spread to others on board.

"The ship is a huge problem," said Dr. Arthur Reingold, an epidemiologist at UC Berkeley who used to work at the CDC. "I worry that other people on the ship are infected, some who may develop symptoms during the incubation period."

Dr. Henry "Chip,quot; Chambers, an infectious disease specialist and professor at UCSF, said it was crucial to get sick passengers out of the boat and get them away from the other passengers.

He points out that it will be a challenge to get all passengers off the ship, but consider what happened to the Diamond Princess in Japan: he left the quarantined passengers on board for two weeks. 704 people became infected and four of them died.

"I would have problems regarding that resounding success," Chambers said. He also said that it depends on how well the patients were isolated and how well the quarantine procedures were followed. It also depends on the test results.

"My instinct is that it's probably a good idea to get people off the ship," he said.

Concerns had increased among current passengers since the last stop of the trip in Mexico was canceled and they were told they would return to San Francisco. Among them was Laura Dunn, who turned to social networks expressing fear and anxiety.

“I am trying to stay optimistic and positive about this navigation we are in, but here are my honest thoughts. Just my thoughts and I'm not a doctor, ”he tweeted. “We have been inside this ship since we left Hawaii. The covers have been closed all the time due to dangerous storm conditions. In addition to staying in our cabins all the time, we have basically been side by side with the entire population of this ship. ”

“There are a certain amount of people who were in the previous navigation that are now being reviewed. But we have all been breathing the same indoor air and in elevators, restaurants, etc. with any of these that were previously exposed. It bothers me to go home to my city, my grandchildren and my family to have been exposed to this … Only the things that kept me awake last night. ”