The countries most affected by the coronavirus drive the battle against the epidemic | Coronavirus outbreak news

The most affected countries continue to intensify their efforts to contain the new coronavirus.
In South Korea, the sale of masks is limited to two per week per person.
It has more than 7,000 cases of coronaviruses, mostly outside of China.
Divya Gopalan de Al Jazeera reports from Hong Kong on how governments in Asia and beyond are addressing the outbreak.