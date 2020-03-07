The Colorado nonprofit organization offers businesses the opportunity to obtain an "age-friendly,quot; seal of approval

%MINIFYHTML4562991ecb1fa27d555364846a8f412b11% %MINIFYHTML4562991ecb1fa27d555364846a8f412b12%

Colorado companies committed to eradicating aging in the workplace may obtain an "age-favorable,quot; seal of approval under a new program run by a nonprofit organization that is working to change perceptions of adults greater.

The Changing the Narrative program, a senior-friendly work initiative, is part of a national effort by a Boston-based foundation that began certification as a way to identify good places to work for people 50 and older. Colorado companies, organizations and government agencies could soon join a list of certified and age-friendly workplaces that includes The Honey Baked Ham Co., AT,amp;T, Crate and Barrel, The Home Depot and Starbucks.

Karen Brown, director of the initiative, said the idea of ​​taking the program to Colorado came from a series of workshops and training sessions held throughout the state. In the sessions, led by Janine Vanderburg, director of Changing the Narrative, people said that aging exists and that it is more prominent in the workplace.

Changing the Narrative, backed by the Rose Community Foundation and the Next50 Initiative, has focused on the benefits of older workers at a time when the population is aging and record unemployment makes it more difficult to fill jobs . The initiative of the workplace friendly with the elderly is the last step of the organization to spread that message.

The program will offer companies and organizations the opportunity to obtain the designation of "Employer Certified Friend of Age,quot;. The Boston-based Age Friendly Foundation oversees the certification that was launched in 2005.

"We are the first state to obtain a license to certify employers," Brown said.

To obtain the classification, a company or organization goes through a review that analyzes 12 areas, including a general commitment to be friendly with the elderly; employee retention and recruitment; Formation and development; work schedules and free time; compensation; and medical assistance, savings and retirement benefits.

"There is a confidential review of human resources management and practices to assess whether you are what we call age-friendly," said Brown.

The evaluation determines whether a company meets, exceeds or does not meet expectations. Companies pay a fee, depending on their size, to carry out the process.

Certified companies are listed on the Age Friendly Foundation website. They could also be added to the Changing the Narrative website and listed in other information and materials, Brown said.

Brown makes it easier for older adults who want or need to continue working not only helps people but also helps the economy in general. A Changing the Narrative report said that if only 5% of the state's population works full-time until age 75, employees could represent an additional $ 298 million in expenses each year that delay retirement, or nearly $ 3 billion. in a decade

Bill Brubaker, a career coach in the Denver area, said he sees a lot of value for a certification that indicates that a business does not base its hiring and policies based on people's age.

"I think it's great. On the one hand, it's about presenting the problem to human resources executives and businesses in the area, to identify that there is still a lot of value and good workers that will do a tremendous job," said Brubaker. .

After a corporate career of over 40 years and rising in rank, Brubaker started his own business. After turning 50, Brubaker was fired four times, and is not convinced that they were all related to the economy.

"Things have definitely changed and changed since I became what many people would call an older adult or an older worker," said Brubaker.

The times Brubaker has applied for a job recently, he has not received the kind of responses he used to receive. Recruiters used to call him several times a year, but calls no longer arrive.

At the same time, Brubaker, who watches the job sites as part of his work, sees some posts published for several months or more. He added that a designation that identifies companies as receptive to the hiring of older people would help people when looking for work.

"The labor market, especially here in Colorado, is extremely narrow," said Brubaker. “The unemployment rate is very low, which is great. So, you wonder why organizations would not broaden their search to seek experience and also for young people. "

The state's unemployment rate, which was reduced to a seasonally adjusted 2.5% in December, has raised concerns about the effect on economic growth if employers cannot fill jobs or expand their businesses because they cannot find the right candidates.

Francene Taylor is familiar with the challenging labor market in Colorado and across the country. She is the talent acquisition director for Honey Baked Ham Co., based in Atlanta.

"(The labor market) is the tightest I've seen, and I've been in the field of talent acquisition for a long time," Taylor said.

Honey Baked Ham has the additional challenge of aligning seasonal workers, particularly around Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays when demand for their products increases. Demand is also high around Easter.

Taylor said the company hopes its recent certification as an age-friendly workplace will help recruit people seeking seasonal work or experienced employees who are not interested in retirement.

"One of the things I strongly believe is that we want great talent, and great talent is not limited by age," Taylor said.

There is a strong business case to hire and work to retain older employees, said Tim Driver, CEO of RetirementJobs.com, which is aimed at job seekers over 50 and where the senior-friendly certification program began .

“Many companies have older customers. Having a larger workforce that reflects the larger customer base makes a lot of sense, ”said Driver.

It also makes sense to encourage diversity in the workplace, added Driver, president of the Age Friendly Foundation, who took over the certification in the workplace. The mission of the nonprofit organization is "to support healthy and productive active aging,quot; as demography continues to skew.

According to data from the United States Census Bureau, older adults are expected to outperform children in the US. UU. For the first time in history in 2030. One in five citizens will have the retirement age.

Policy makers and businesses are increasingly focused on keeping older people engaged and productive, Driver said. One answer is to see that people who want to continue working have the opportunity to do so, he said.

That is a goal of Spark the Change Colorado, formerly known as Metro Volunteers, which is the first organization in Colorado to sign up for the review to become a friendly workplace for seniors.

"We think, this is how we can start talking," said Laura Kinder, director of Empowering Aging at the nonprofit organization. "Recognizing years ago, that the Boomer generation that will retire soon would be a blessing for volunteer-driven programs, we began educating nonprofit organizations about the best way to take advantage of this potential group of talents."

The Brown-headed certification program is an opportunity for Spark the Change to see itself to determine if its policies and practices support older workers and volunteers, Kinder said.

"Due to the nature of our workforce at this time, we may need to analyze how managers handle older adults in terms of flexible schedules, project-based work and mentoring opportunities," he said. “People have many options on where to serve if they want to volunteer. Being certified as a friendly workplace with the elderly could tip the scales. ”