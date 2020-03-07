The city of Austin cancels the massive SXSW music festival due to coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML91484e2be538296ec6de1bd3935d0feb11% %MINIFYHTML91484e2be538296ec6de1bd3935d0feb12%

AUSTIN (Up News Info SF) – The organizers of the annual South By Southwest music and technology festival announced Friday that the city of Austin has canceled the events scheduled to begin next week.

The announcement was made through the SXSW website and social media accounts around 2 p.m. PST Friday.

%MINIFYHTML91484e2be538296ec6de1bd3935d0feb13% %MINIFYHTML91484e2be538296ec6de1bd3935d0feb14%

"We are devastated to share this news with you," the announcement said. "The program must continue,quot; is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. Now we are working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. "

%MINIFYHTML91484e2be538296ec6de1bd3935d0feb15% %MINIFYHTML91484e2be538296ec6de1bd3935d0feb16%

The announcement also noted that the cancellation of "March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU,quot; was ordered by Austin city officials and that "SXSW will faithfully follow the instructions of the City."

READ ALSO:

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

The festival announcement noted that as recently as Wednesday, city health officials had said "there was no evidence that closing SXSW or any other meeting would make the community safer," but that the situation had changed rapidly.

The festival is looking for options to reschedule the ten-day event that was scheduled to begin on March 13 and expect to provide a virtual SXSW online experience for conference participants, according to the statement released.

The cancellation of SXSW came a day after the tech giants of Silicon Valley, Apple and Netflix, joined the social networks Facebook and Twitter to cancel plans to send their employees and participate in the annual lifestyle festival , technology, entertainment and music, citing the fears of the coronavirus.

According to Daily Variety, Netflix has canceled five movie screenings and a panel for #BlackExcellence. The broadcasting company had planned to screen five films, including the movie "Uncorked," and four documentaries: "A Secret Love," "L.A. Originals," "Much Much Love," "Good Journey: Adventures in Psychedelics."

Meanwhile, Apple also canceled plans to debut three Apple TV + originals at the Austin meeting.

In an appearance on Tuesday at CBSN Bay Area, CNET senior editor Claire Reilly said that both Facebook and Twitter considered the risks posed by travel and large meetings during the current outbreak of coronavirus and decided to cancel their plans.

"Companies are beginning to realize that this is not a problem in just one part of the world," said Reilly. “They are doing something to make sure their staff is safe and that they are not making the problem worse. We've seen Twitter and Facebook withdraw from the South By Southwest conference in Austin. "

"This (SXSW) is a kind of advertising, cultural and rock music, it's where all the great people go," Reilly explained. "But what we have seen them do (Facebook and Twitter) is (determine) that it is not worth risking the safety of their employees."

Reilly said that Facebook and Twitter are big companies, so they can get a marketing hit by not having a presence this year.

"If other companies do the same with this particular conference, we will have to wait and see," he said.

Facebook had a number of employees who were scheduled to be guest speakers at the festival panels and also planned to organize once again the popular Facebook house exhibit. Twitter announced Sunday that CEO Jack Dorsey was withdrawing from his commitment to be an important speaker at the festival.

More than 20,000 people signed a petition calling for the cancellation of the festival this year, but organizers said until Tuesday that they still intended to move forward with the event from March 13-22.