The besieged Twitter boss, Dorsey, reconsiders the African movement amid concerns about the coronavirus

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said Thursday he is reconsidering a proposed season in Africa this year due to concerns about the coronavirus, and withdrew his plans amid a call from activist investor Elliott Management for his expulsion.

"With everything that happens in the world, particularly with the coronavirus, I have to reconsider what is happening and what that means for me and for our company," Dorsey said, speaking at a Morgan Stanley investor conference in San Francisco. .

Dorsey tweeted in November, while finishing a shorter trip through Africa, which planned to move to the mainland for three to six months in mid-2020.

%MINIFYHTMLcf48ca622a066e2a98eb81e2987b80fd11% %MINIFYHTMLcf48ca622a066e2a98eb81e2987b80fd12%

The tweet expressed concern among investors about how Dorsey would continue to run the mobile payments and Twitter company based in San Francisco Square, which he also leads, from afar. This week, activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp moved to remove Dorsey from his position on Twitter after acquiring a $ 1 billion stake in the company.

Twitter gives shareholders the same voting rights, and Dorsey, co-founder of the company, owns only about 2% of the company.

New York-based Elliott will seek to install its own nominees on the board of eight Twitter members when three of the company's directors run for elections at its next annual shareholders meeting, sources told Reuters.

Dorsey said Thursday that he had made a mistake by not explaining his reasons for wanting to spend time in Africa. He said that the growing population of Africa and their belief in the benefits of a "distributed model,quot; of work between time zones made moving desirable.

"My intention is not to go and hang out or take a sabbatical, but everything I am doing in San Francisco, on another continent," Dorsey said.

Dorsey also said he has a "good sense of what is critical,quot; on Twitter and Square and "enough flexibility,quot; in his agenda to focus on the most important priorities of each.

Twitter shares fell 2.8% to $ 35.00 in the afternoon's operations, amid a massive sale on Wall Street.

Twitter and other technology companies have said they were encouraging employees to work from home, citing risks related to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus.

Part-time CEO



Sources familiar with Elliott's thinking said the hedge fund was targeting Dorsey because he was part-time, not because he was a bad CEO.

Investors told Reuters that Elliott, which was founded by billionaire Paul Singer and has targeted companies that range from eBay to SoftBank Group, is expressing what others are thinking.

Some said they were not surprised by Elliott's participation, and noted that Twitter's disappointing earnings have led several investors to cut positions or exit altogether.

Last year, Twitter shares fell 20% when the company lost revenue projections, after suffering technical problems that hindered its ability to direct advertising.

Twitter shareholder Scott Galloway, who sold his shares in the company after writing an open letter to his board of directors calling for the dismissal of Dorsey in December, told Reuters earlier this week that he had invested again in the news about the shares from Elliott.

He said multiple large shareholders had contacted him in "violent agreement,quot; with Elliott's actions.

"You shouldn't need an activist to tell you that a part-time CEO should go," said Kenneth Squire, who runs 13D Monitor and the 13D Activist Fund. The large index funds managed by Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street have taken too long to allow Dorsey to work on two major jobs, he added.

But others keep the company, arguing that the US elections and the Olympic Games planned in Japan will attract users to the site and strengthen their advertising business.

Change Global Equity & Ultra Focus Funds recently wrote that it "remains constructive,quot; on Twitter, noting that the company "generates a strong free cash flow and has significantly improved its operational and financial performance,quot; since 2017.

Several Twitter employees also tweeted their support for Dorsey using the hashtag #WeBackJack. Lara Cohen, director of Twitter associations, urged fans not to underestimate "how much people in a company are presented by a strong leader."

