The actor of & # 39; The Young and The Restless & # 39; Roscoe Born passed away

American soap star of a lifetime Roscoe Born He has died at 69.

The actor who appeared in "The Young and the Restless","All my kids","A life to live"and" Ryan & # 39; s Hope ", died Tuesday, March 3.

To pay tribute to the late television regular, his business partner Deanna Lynne writes: "It is with great regret that I share the news of the death of Roscoe Born. He was an incredibly talented actor and composer … We will miss him forever."

Born in Kansas, he began his career as a soap opera actor in 1981, playing gangster Joe Novak in "Ryan & # 39; s Hope".

He left the series in 1983 and returned to the daytime soaps two years later, as the villain Mitch Laurence in "One Life to Live."

Born also appears in Santa Barbara, "While the world is spinning","Guide light","Days of our lives"," Passions "and" The city ".