The 4 best places in Los Angeles for an elegant breakfast, brunch meals – Up News Info Los Angeles

Hoodline beat the numbers to find the best high-end breakfast and brunch restaurants in Los Angeles, using Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce an orderly list of where to meet your needs.

1. animal

PHOTO: CLAIRE W./YELP

Topping the list is Animal. Located at 435 N. Fairfax Ave. In Melrose, the New American spot is the most popular high-end breakfast and brunch restaurant in Los Angeles, with four stars from 3,367 reviews on Yelp. Wait for chicken liver toast, chilaquiles and cornmeal waffles for brunch.

Yelper Megan G., who reviewed Animal on February 28, wrote: "I absolutely love this place."

Marc B. said: "… Every item at the truck stop was excellent: the eggs with good flavor, thick toast, good jam, potatoes with excellent flavor, I loved the bacon and the delicious round sausage patties. The chilaquiles Raymundo were super soft and tasty. "

2. Crossroads

PHOTO: ALEXANDRA L./YELP

The next step is Melrose’s Crossroads, located at 8284 Melrose Ave. With four stars out of 2,109 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean place has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to enjoy. For brunch, the restaurant serves chicken and waffles, savory crepes and rye and apple fritters.

3. Touch Wood

PHOTO: TOCA MADERA / YELP

The Toca Madera of Beverly Grove, located at 8450 W. Third St., is another of the best options, with Yelpers giving the elegant cocktail bar and the Mexican place four stars of 1,984 reviews. The brunch menu includes churro waffles, rancher eggs and roast beef and eggs. See what else is on the menu.

"By offering a variety of options for each diner, the Toca Madera menu incorporates a shared dish format that offers locally sourced ingredients with an emphasis on organic as well as vegan and gluten-free options," says her Yelp page. "The farm's fresh and seasonal ingredients also serve as the basis for the extensive cocktail list."

4. Cliff Cliff

PHOTO: GEN C./YELP

Cliff’s Edge, a new American place in Silver Lake, is another expensive, high-traffic destination, with four stars out of 1,686 Yelp reviews. Go to 3626 W. Sunset Blvd. to see for yourself The menu offers seasonal California fusion, according to its Yelp page. On the menu, look for lemon and ricotta pancakes, spicy ribs, steak and eggs. See the full menu here.