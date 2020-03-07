The 4 best barbecue places in Irvine – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML32f15f138b5116a18a6ad73204c5766c11% %MINIFYHTML32f15f138b5116a18a6ad73204c5766c12%

– Looking for a new favorite barbecue stop?

Hoodline gathered the numbers to find the best restaurants that serve that fare in Irvine, using the data from Yelp and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture the next time you're on the hunt.

Shoppers in the Irvine area historically spend more in March on restaurants than in any other month of the year, according to data on local commercial transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer opinions . Estimated daily customers at Irvine area restaurants increased to 56 per business in March last year, 6% more than the average for the rest of the year.

%MINIFYHTML32f15f138b5116a18a6ad73204c5766c13% %MINIFYHTML32f15f138b5116a18a6ad73204c5766c14%

Hoodline offers analyzes based on data from local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can give Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

1. Dave's famous Bar-B-Que

PHOTO: CAT A./YELP

%MINIFYHTML32f15f138b5116a18a6ad73204c5766c15% %MINIFYHTML32f15f138b5116a18a6ad73204c5766c16%

Topping the list is an advanced Bar-B-Que chain from the famous Dave. Located at 13122 Jamboree Road, the traditional American place is the best rated barbecue restaurant in Irvine, with four stars out of 637 reviews on Yelp.

2. Agora Churrascaria

PHOTO: AGORA CHURRASCARIA / YELP

Next is the Agora Churrascaria Business District, at 1830 Main St. With four stars out of 1,837 reviews on Yelp, the Brazilian steakhouse, which serves barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Stonefire grill

PHOTO: STONEFIRE GRILL / YELP

The West Park member of the Stonefire Grill chain, at 3966 Barranca Parkway, is another of the best options. Yelpers gives the traditional American place, which offers barbecue and salads, four stars of 1,234 reviews.

4. Gui BBQ Restaurant & Bar

PHOTO: GUI BARBECUE RESTAURANT & BAR / YELP

Last but not least, Gui BBQ Restaurant & Bar, an Asian fusion venue that offers barbecue, kebabs and more in Northwood. It's another option, with four stars from 78 Yelp reviews. Go to 4860 Irvine Blvd., Suite 101, to see for yourself.