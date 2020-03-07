Texas Border Crossing 1 of 2 in the US UU. Where the government sends the military police – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A federal court of appeals blocked the policy of sending migrants to wait in Mexico for the dates of the US courts. UU., Now 160 military police and engineers are being sent to two official border crossings.

Authorities say they are making the move to deal with asylum seekers in case the court eliminates one of the Trump administration's key policies: the program known as "Stay in Mexico."

Senior Customs and Border Protection officials said Friday that active duty personnel will be in place Saturday at the ports of entry in El Paso and San Diego.

The deployment is in response to the crowds that gathered at an El Paso crossing last Friday after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for the US. UU. Temporarily stop the program. Officials closed that border crossing for several hours that night before the court was revoked.

On Wednesday, the court again made a decision on the case, this time blocking the program in Arizona and California, the two border states under its authority. Some 60,000 asylum seekers have been returned to Mexico while waiting for their immigration hearings in the United States.

Critics believe the program is inhuman and dangerous, forcing vulnerable people to wait in high-border Mexican border cities, where they are often subjected to violence, extortion and kidnapping.

But "Staying in Mexico," which the government calls the Migrant Protection Protocols, has been the most successful tool in the administration's battle to stop the large number of asylum seekers seeking refuge in the United States.

The Trump administration is asking the US Supreme Court. UU. To intervene and want the policy to remain in force until next week to give the high court time to decide.

The Supreme Court has consistently ruled in favor of the administration in its immigration and border control policies.

