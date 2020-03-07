Telecom Italia fined 116 million euros for abuse of the broadband market – Latest news

MILAN: The Italian competition regulator said on Friday that it had fined the former Telecom Italia (TIM) telephone monopoly with 116 million euros ($ 131 million) for abusing its dominant position in the broadband market in a attempt to obstruct the entry of rivals.

The Italian antitrust authority said in a statement that Telecom Italia had carried out a "premeditated anti-competitive strategy,quot; aimed at hampering its competitors' investments in ultrafast broadband.

The authority opened its investigation into the rapid deployment of TIM broadband and wholesale pricing plans three years ago after TIM, then headed by CEO Flavio Cattaneo, announced a plan, called Cassiopea, to deploy broadband. Fast in the so-called non-economic areas.

Initially, TIM had said it would not deploy broadband in areas where it could not guarantee a return on its investment, forcing Rome to intervene in state-subsidized tenders.

But later he changed his mind, saying that he would invest his own money in some of those areas, arguing that the market had changed.

TIM's change of mind came after the telephone group lost in the first of the tenders for Open Fiber, a broadband unit jointly owned by the electricity company Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

The antitrust agency said TIM had tried to stop competition from other operators with its behavior to preserve its dominant market position.

"TIM decided an unprofitable change to its coverage plans during tenders and took legal initiatives to delay them," the regulator said in a statement.

TIM, who later suspended the Cassiopeia project, said in a note that he believed the decision was not justified and would appeal.

