Tech giants will continue to pay staff hourly, even if they are asked to stay home due to the coronavirus

Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter have pledged to pay workers their regular rate per hour, even if employees are asked to stay in their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The six technology companies and many others have asked employees to work from home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, but being forced to work from home could affect hourly employees, such as chefs and ferry drivers, with jobs that cannot be done remotely. At the moment, it seems that these workers will be paid even if they have to be at home.

Microsoft, in a blog post Thursday night: “We recognize the difficulties that lost work can mean for hourly employees. As a result, we have decided that Microsoft will continue to pay all our service providers per hour for their regular payment during this period of reduced service needs. This is independent of whether your full services are needed. "

Facebook, in a statement to TechCrunch: "We are working closely with our suppliers to ensure that we prioritize the health and safety of our team. Facebook will pay contingent workers who cannot work due to reduced staffing requirements during volunteer work from home, when We close an office, when we choose to send an employee home or when they are sick. "

Amazon, in a statement to Axios: “We will continue to pay all hourly employees who support our campus in Seattle and Bellevue, from food service to security guards and cleaning staff, for as long as our employees are asked to work from their homes . In addition, we will subsidize a month's rent for small local businesses that operate within our own buildings to help them maintain them during this period. "

Google and Twitter said Axios They would also give hourly workers their regular salary. Apple confirmed to The edge that I would do it too

Update, March 6, 6:02 p.m. ET: Confirmation was added that Apple will also give regular hourly payments to workers.