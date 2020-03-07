Teams should establish a plan if the virus keeps fans away – Up News Info

NEW YORK – The NBA told its teams on Friday that they should develop processes in case games need to be played without fans or media outlets due to the coronavirus crisis.

The league sent a memo detailing the possible actions that teams may need to take "if it were necessary to play a game with only essential personnel present."

The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, says that teams must identify which team and people in the arena would be needed to carry out the games, and be able to communicate quickly with non-essential staff, as well as ticket holders and partners corporate

Teams must also be prepared "for the possibility of implementing temperature controls on players, team personnel, referees and any other person that is essential to carry out said game in the team's arena."

The content of the memo was first reported by The Athletic.

The letter also says that teams should plan scenarios in which the media can attend the games under the revised media policies.

The league had already sent a note to the teams this week offering 10 recommendations to players hoping to reduce the risks of contracting the virus, including not taking items such as pens, markers, balls and t-shirts from autograph finders.

On Friday, an NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament was played on the Johns Hopkins University campus in Baltimore, Maryland, in an empty gymnasium in what was believed to be the first US sports event without fans due to Coronavirus, despite an NCAA-19 COVID advisory panel said "it does not recommend cancellation or public spacing of sporting and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces throughout the United States."