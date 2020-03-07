Tamron Hall shares photos of herself as a baby with her first shoes and did the same with her son, Moses: fans are in love with all the tenderness

Tamron Hall is a happy and hardworking mother who often posts adorable photos of her son, Moses, whom she shares with her husband Steve Greener.

This week, the Texas media personality delighted his Instagram followers with a sweet image of baby Moses with his pair of shoes, and he hates them.

Hall explained: "What are those?" Uh, this shoe thing is not working! Ten months and he is mom's spiritual animal. Country boy, without shoes as long as possible! #mosesandmama. Kick them. #luling in our blood. "

To prove his point, Hall posted a photo of his first pair and declared: "Flashback Friday. I guess I wore shoes like a baby lol. At least in one photo. See every Monday all new LIVE shows @tamronhallshow #tamfam # babytamron #fbf #mosesandmama ".

Fans love sweet photos and rushed in the comments section to share sweet notes.

This follower wrote: "Amazing, it's adorable! It seems that those shoes are on the wrong foot, but I'm sure they aren't. Absolutely adorable, I'm sure he's growing up so fast and he already looks like a big boy niño

That's a good portion of baby -a- Munk! He is the cutest! God bless you."

Another forecaster answered: "Tamron, your shoe game is always on point, you know those are not shoes … and apparently Moses does too 😂 #nofoolingthiskid Of course he wants those Crocs!" It is better to be barefoot than to be in Crocs🤣😂.

A third commentator declared: “Awwww… look at it; so cute!!! My youngest daughter is ten years old and still hates shoes. Hahaha You are so beautiful, Tamron, your daughter, she is beautiful … show us more pictures of your husband. I'm sure he's as cute as you and baby Moses. "

Hall recently did an interview with good friend Gabrielle Union and said the following about being a working mother: "People keep asking me how I'm balancing everything, and I say," Honestly, I'm not doing it. "Recently, my husband and I We were in this little beach house with Moses for a weekend, and he said, "Maybe I stayed a week with the baby and the babysitter while you get back to work." My heart and my lungs were like, "That's it! a terrible idea! "Of course, my husband is fully capable (he is the father of Moses!), but I am only human, and the idea of ​​leaving my son for a week while I went to work felt really terrible. So our whole family packed it and returned to the city together. (Laughter) "

She continued: "And recently I was doing a promotion for the program in Boston, and my flight was delayed, and I kept saying," I want to get home and see my son before he goes to sleep. "Well, I didn't get to home until 2:00 am But after that night, I realized: "You know what? I am not going to hit myself. Moses was not the wisest. Help that you have friends who say: “Tamron, just give up the balance. There will be days when you will cry, days when you will laugh: you will only do your best. "That is all you can do. That is the ticket."

Hall is trying to manage his career and his family.



