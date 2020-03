There have been almost 80 attacks in Afghanistan since the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement a week ago.

Despite the continuing violence, the Taliban must hold talks with the government in the coming days.

Hoda Abdel Hamid, from Al Jazeera, reports on the obstacles that these negotiations will likely face.