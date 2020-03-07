Taiwan slows the spread of the coronavirus as other countries stumble | Taiwan News

Taipei, Taiwan – With some 850,000 Taiwanese living and working in China, Taiwan could have been one of the most affected when the coronavirus outbreak emerged at the end of December in Wuhan, a central Chinese city of 11 million people and the epicenter of the outbreak.

The moment would be devastating for China and the rest of the world, as the outbreak began to accelerate around the Lunar New Year, a time when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel abroad or return to their homes to see their families.

But Taiwan, an island democracy with a population approximately the size of Australia, has kept cases at a minimum of 45 and one death, even when infection rates in China have exceeded 80,000 and the virus has multiplied in places like Korea from the South, Japan and Iran and Italy

Taiwan's success so far in the management of the infection is largely due to its action in the initial stage of infection, according to experts, even when the virus was not yet well understood and its transmission rate was still unclear. .

It was also based on historical experience rather than waiting for signals from the World Health Organization, which continues to deny Taiwan observer status for political reasons.

"Taiwan was severely affected by SARS and with that hard and bitter lesson, Taiwan arrived very prepared," said Chunhuei Chi, a professor at the School of Public Health and Human Sciences at Oregon State University.

After the SARS epidemic, Taiwan established a central command center for epidemics the following year, keeping it a few steps ahead of other places in Asia before the coronavirus arrived, Chi said.

The command center made it easier for medical authorities to collect data, redistribute resources, investigate potential cases and track their contact history, while also being able to quickly isolate patients carrying the virus.

Learning from SARS, Taiwan also quickly carried out health checks on Wuhan passengers in early January, long before it was known that the virus could pass between humans.

In the first week of February, Taiwan began rationing surgical masks and restricting the entry of passengers with a history of travel in China, while requiring a 14-day quarantine for those who traveled to Macau and Hong Kong.

Hand disinfection and fever controls became common in many public buildings, while the Centers for Disease Control and other agencies issued daily alerts by mobile phone about the latest cases and information on the places they had visited.

Jason Wang, director of the Stanford University Policy, Results and Prevention Center, said the Taiwanese government "was really super alert,quot; in its response.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen talks about the situation of the coronavirus in Taiwan during a press conference at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei in early February (File: Fabian Hamacher / Reuters)

"When it became clear that it was going to become a big problem, they started doing more. They were prepared."

Experts said that the success of Taiwan is comparable to that of Singapore, where cases of coronaviruses exceed 100, although early action has also prevented it from spreading even more despite its high risk as a major Asian transit hub and its strong commercial ties with China and Hong Kong.

Learning from SARS, Singapore also took early steps to impose health checks before closing its borders at the end of January to most of China's travelers, as well as to impose heavy fines on anyone who violated quarantine orders and closed schools and universities

Both Taiwan and Singapore also offered large stimulus packages as the economy has lagged behind the coronavirus and the loss of tourism in China.

In an article published in The News Lens, Roy Ngerng wrote that Taiwan's handling of the crisis was even "better than Singapore."

While the leadership of Taiwan and Singapore acted quickly, other countries affected by the virus were slower to act or were open to the public about possible risks.

"My impression is, (though) I am some distance away, that the political leadership (in Singapore and Taiwan) took this tail and the advice of the health ministry of scientists and clinicians. I think it's a very good formula," he said. William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University.

He said that places like the United States have been slow to act.

Taiwan's actions contrast sharply with those of China, where decisive action occurred only after the outbreak had already spread widely.

Japan and South Korea were also criticized for their response. Infections in both countries have reached 1,045 and 6,767 respectively, until Saturday.

Both countries saw an increase in a large group of people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Yokohama of Japan, and the mega church of the Church of Jesus Shincheonji in South Korea in February.

Critics say Japan's Shinzo Abe may have been slow to respond as he was also worried about preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in July and the now delayed visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

South Korea's Moon Jae-in has also been scrutinized while minimizing the threat of the coronavirus, saying that the worst seemed to have happened in mid-February, shortly before the cases began to skyrocket.

As the coronavirus continues to spread east and west, many other countries are not prepared to deal with the type of large-scale epidemic that has not been seen in decades.

Official records say that at least 124 people died of coronaviruses in Iran as of Friday (WANA via Reuters)

In Iran, political struggles and restricted access to information have been cited by experts as reasons why cases have reached 4,744, with at least 124 deaths, after the virus exploded in the holy city of Qom.

Narimon Safavi, an Iranian-American businessman and frequent commentator on Iran, said powerful conservative clerics prevented government health authorities from quarantining the city or suspending trips there, even from China.

The regime's main leaders and experts also continued to travel to Qom, an important political and religious center, Safavi said, spreading the virus even among the Iranian elite, including Deputy Minister of Health Iraj Harirchi and an advisor to supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

In Italy, the authorities were forced to fight when the coronavirus spread rapidly through its northern villages. There were at least 4,646 cases and 197 deaths in Italy until Saturday.

However, the Schengen Treaty of Europe presents several challenges for EU health authorities, as it guarantees the free movement of people, according to Claire Standley, assistant research professor at the Center for Global Health Sciences and Safety of the Georgetown University

Matthew Kavanagh, also a global health expert at Georgetown University, added that many world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, have repeated the mistakes of their Asian counterparts.

At least 197 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Italy until Saturday (Yara Nardi / Reuters)

"We had the opportunity to get out solidly, instead of focusing on the likelihood of an outbreak in the United States. Instead, Trump focused on a policy that was purely contention: keeping it out of the United States through travel bans and quarantine. " Kavanagh said.

The delayed action of the USA. UU. And much of Europe means that the effective but laborious options that were available for Taiwan and Singapore, such as isolating anyone in contact with the virus, are no longer available, as it is already spreading through community infection.

The emergency coronavirus fund for $ 8.3 billion from the US Congress. UU. You will have to resort to initiatives such as rapid tests to assess how far the virus has spread, public information campaigns and compensate for economic losses as large-scale meetings and events are canceled.

"Right now, in China, in Italy, in South Korea and in the United States, we are moving to a place where the community is spreading, which means that all people cannot be quarantined, not You can stop things through a travel ban, "Kavanagh said.

As new coronavirus challenges continue to emerge and community infections take root, political leaders who have struggled to act quickly to contain the virus may face more problems in the future.

In South Korea, more than 1.5 million people signed a petition asking Moon to quit, while Abe, from Japan, continues to fall in the polls, dropping eight points to 41 percent approval in February, according to the Kyodo News Agency .

The president of the United States, Trump, who has faced several concurrent political scandals, may also face more serious questions about his handling of the crisis, threatening his attempt for a second term in November.

Commentators say that even Iran's seemingly impenetrable leadership is under fire, while the all-powerful Communist Party of China has also been forced to allow some public criticism for its initial mishandling of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who was reelected by a landslide in January, may discover that even if the island remains isolated from the World Health Organization, it can emerge as one of the few winners of the coronavirus