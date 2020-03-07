Taapsee Pannu responds to Ahmed Khan by calling Thappad "strange,quot;

Thappad has been left off the radar of the audience and critics for the right and wrong reasons. While the film has received furious criticism for being progressive, relevant and well done, several people have criticized it as calling it strange and trivial. The last to join the notion is the director of Baaghi 3, Ahmed Khan, who said: “The concept of Thappad seemed very strange to me. I don't understand just because the husband slapped his wife, will he leave him forever? If she has a problem, she should also slap her husband twice in return. If I ever slap my wife, she can slap me and finish it. If I tell her that I no longer want to be with her, then she can also tell me the same. But, will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not? But then, everyone has a different point of view and way of seeing it. ”

Responding to these comments in the film, the main actor Taapsee said: "He makes films based on what he considers correct and is the same for us." At the end of the day, it is the public who gives the final verdict. We have always seen relationships where there is love and respect. But, there could be those kinds of relationships too, which he is talking about. You can continue making movies that you feel comfortable with. We will do what is comfortable for us. "

Thappad is strengthening at the box office and has won praise and acclaim from Taapsee and director Anubhav Sinha for their acting and storytelling, respectively.