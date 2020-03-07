T20 World Cup: a victory in India could & # 39; change completely & # 39; the female game, says Ebony Rainford-Brent | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML757ba8aef41f75a9a0aa81b98b0b403d11% %MINIFYHTML757ba8aef41f75a9a0aa81b98b0b403d12%

India will face Australia in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup T20 live at Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30 am on Sunday morning





India that wins the T20 World Cup final could "completely change,quot; the women's world game, says Ebony Rainford-Brent.

India advanced to the final after their semifinal against England was razed on Thursday, and they will play against Australia defending champions who beat South Africa for five runs in their semifinal.

Nasser Hussain tagged Sunday's final live Sky Sports Cricket since 6.30 in the morning, as "the giants of women's world cricket, Australia, against the sleeping giants in India."

Ebony Rainford-Brent, who appeared as a guest on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast along with Lydia Greenway, promoted Hussein's point by saying that India reaching the final will increase interest in the women's game in the country, but if they continue to lift the trophy could "take the game through the clouds,quot;.

"You just feel that with India, and the power they have in the game … that they get here might be enough, but if they win it, what we will see is that inspiration," Rainford-Brent said.

"They have a little less than a billion and a half people. For a long time I felt that when India was not at all with the female game I was not going to receive the global injection I needed."

India vs Australia Live

"When the subcontinent becomes the female cricket, he realizes the audience figures and the potential base of new talents, I think this era, this exciting team, could completely change the game."

"That could take the game through the clouds."

India beat the tournament hosts in the inaugural game last month, and the South Stars collapsed by 55-1 to 115 in total, as Poonam Yadav turned his leg and took 4-19 to lead his team to a 17-run victory.

Greenway says the victory will give India a boost before the final, but will not play in the minds of Australians.

4:54 Nasser Hussain and Lydia Greenway anticipate the final of the T20 Women's World Cup Nasser Hussain and Lydia Greenway anticipate the final of the T20 Women's World Cup

"Whoever had a good performance in that inaugural game will have some confidence," Greenway said. "Poonam Yadav would be the standout. In that game, he managed to break the Australian batting order.

"As hitters you always have that seed of doubt. If a certain bowler has taken you out of a game, that will always be on your mind."

"But I think we know with Australia that they are mentally hard, they really don't let anything disturb them too much."

"I would say they haven't played the full cricket game yet, and I know from listening to Meg Lanning that they have that inner urge to really level up."

Making Shafali Verma leave early is the key to an Australian victory, says Rainford-Brent

Rainford-Brent believes that Australian bowlers, and how they face the teenage feeling Shafali Verma, are the key to victory.

"When it comes to these two teams, I think it's all about the power game," he said. "It's about Shafali Verma scoring the most runs in the power game at the fastest pace."

"If it gets under way, I think those young people are going to post a score, maybe Harmanpreet Kaur comes in and has a little fun, and Australia could be in the rear."

"But if Australia contains them, I think it will go in their direction."

