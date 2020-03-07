SXSW canceled when the world of technology and entertainment faces the coronavirus – Latest news

The South by Southwest music, technology and film festival in Austin, Texas, was canceled on Friday, which adds to a growing list of events that are suspended worldwide due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Known as SXSW, the annual pop culture showcase is scheduled for March 13 and 22. Organizers and local officials said at a press conference that they had concluded that it was not wise to gather crowds of people near the coronavirus number. cases increasing worldwide.

The new coronavirus has spread to more than 90 countries. No cases have been confirmed in Austin.

%MINIFYHTML090d75221a40e070f3d8d8aa51ffcdd111% %MINIFYHTML090d75221a40e070f3d8d8aa51ffcdd112%

"It's not a panic decision," Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said about the cancellation.

SXSW began 33 years ago as a music festival, but evolved to also highlight technology, video games, television shows and movies. It has become an important promotional event for media and technology companies and last year attracted more than 417,000 people, organizers said.

Apple Inc, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc and others had withdrawn from the festival in recent days, increasing the pressure to eliminate it completely.

The spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,400, has wreaked havoc on the media, music and technology businesses.

Earlier this week, Universal Pictures of Comcast Corp postponed the worldwide release of the James Bond movie "No Time to Die," originally scheduled for April and November. And the Ultra Music Festival, one of the biggest dance music festivals in the world and scheduled for this month in Miami, was canceled.

Other major US events UU. That have been reduced include two developer conferences planned for May in the Silicon Valley of California: the F8 conference of Facebook Inc and the Google I / O conference of Alphabet Inc.

