SXSW 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

SXSW, the annual technology, music and film meeting held in downtown Austin, is the last major conference to be canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus, and only one week before it is scheduled to begin. It is the first time in the 34-year history of the event that is canceled. The festival was scheduled to take place March 13-22, but Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced today that, in the midst of an increasing number of retreats from high-profile speakers and companies and growing public health concerns, the festival It will no longer take place.

"I have issued an order that effectively cancels South by Southwest," Adler said, referring to an emergency order established Friday on the coronavirus. It is almost certain that the decision will be a blow to the economy of the city, since SXSW generates hundreds of millions of dollars in tourism, ticket sales and other sources of income every year. Last year, the festival raised $ 355.9 million for the city of Austin, SXSW said in November.

The private company that organizes SXSW, which has not yet detailed its refund policies, made it clear in a statement issued on Twitter and its website that this was a decision taken by officials in the city of Austin and out of reach. However, the festival may end up taking place one way or another later this year. "We are exploring options to reschedule the event and we are working to provide an online virtual experience of SXSW as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU," reads the full cancellation note on the SXSW website.

During the weeks leading up to the event, there was growing concern about whether it was a smart decision for Austin leaders and festival organizers to organize SXSW, which attracts nearly half a million people to a concentrated section of downtown Texas. The situation became more complicated as the cases of US coronavirus. UU. They began to increase in the state of Washington, where so far at least 11 deaths have been reported and spread rapidly to other parts of the country, including California and New York.

A petition on the Change.org website calling for the cancellation of the event accumulated more than 55,000 signatures, and high-profile speakers such as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey withdrew before the announcement. Amazon, Apple and Netflix said they would no longer release new film and television projects on the show, and countless companies, Facebook technology firms, Tik Tok, LinkedIn and Intel and news organizations like CNN Y Mashable – He also retired from having official presences on the ground at the festival.

All companies mentioned health concerns and internal company policies related to non-essential travel restrictions established to help reduce employee risk. Some notable attendees had announced that they would not attend the show, including entrepreneurs and authors. Tim Ferriss and musicians like the Beastie Boys, Ozzy Osbourne and Trent Reznor. Yesterday, Variety They reported that the three main music groups, Sony, Universal and Warner Music, have advised employees not to travel to the festival.

On Monday, SXSW organizers said the event would continue normally. "As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, the 2020 event is being carried out with safety as one of the top priorities," the organizers said in a statement given to USA Today. "There are many things about COVID-19 that are still unknown, but what we do know is that personal hygiene is of critical importance." We hope that people follow science, implement the recommendations of public health agencies and continue to participate in the activities that connect our world. That is our plan. "

The company also shared a statement on Twitter the same day, echoing its commitment to celebrate the event and linking to a web page with the festival's preparations for the event and a FAQ detailing its responses to various public concerns.

On Tuesday, the conference even announced additional keynote speakers, including actors Chris Evans and Kumail Nanjiani.

SXSW is just the last industry conference that was postponed or canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The Game Developers Conference, the Mobile World Congress, the Facebook F8 developer conference, the Google Next Cloud conference and the I / O developer conference, and countless other events have been similarly affected, with organizers postponing physical meetings, transitioning to "virtual,quot; events held online and through videoconferencing or canceling events directly.