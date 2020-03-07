Suspected car theft taken into custody after dangerous persecution in the San Gabriel Valley – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A police chase that, according to the authorities, began with a traffic collision in Stanton that broke out in an incident of fury on the road that ended on Highway 210 in Pasadena.

Police said the suspect stole a red van from an elderly couple after that accident and directed agents of the Crown Police Department and the California Highway Patrol in a dangerous pursuit.

At one point, the suspect got out of the car and ran through the backyard of a house, to that house where he faced the family before returning to the red minivan and fleeing the scene, almost tripping over other cars in the process.

A short time later, his vehicle got stuck at a red light, where he then crashed into several cars waiting for the light to change, disabling the vehicle in the process, on West Foothill Boulevard and North Baldwin Avenue.

Then, the driver left the broken car at the intersection and ran towards the road, at a point that seemed to try to steal a driver on the road.

The suspect was finally arrested after being cornered by CHP officers in the lanes east of Highway 210.