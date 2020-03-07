Suspect youth identified in shooting in Weld County that left five people injured

Weld County authorities identified a minor in connection with a shooting last week at a Brighton home that injured five people.

%MINIFYHTML088160c8d412d36e938ba985e9ef94dc11% %MINIFYHTML088160c8d412d36e938ba985e9ef94dc12%

The Weld County Sheriff's Office obtained an assassination attempt order for a suspect, who has not been arrested, Joe Moylan, a sheriff's office spokesman, said in a press release. The suspect's name has not been revealed because he is a minor, but he is not considered a threat to the public, Moylan said.

Investigators also located and confiscated a vehicle in connection with the shooting.

Authorities are trying to identify two suspects related to the shooting, described as African-American in their teens or early 20s. It was described that both had long hair in a bun, one with a blue satin jacket from Ralph Tigers, while the other was wearing a red hoodie and a T-shirt.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. February 29 near County Road 2 and Starr Lane in Brighton. Five people were taken to a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.