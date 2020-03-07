Survey: Minnesotans agree that 60 degrees is time for shorts – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesotans may be opening their windows for the first time in months, as the forecast for temperatures in the Twin Cities will rise well above average.

Saturday seems to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-50s. Sunday brings the real heat, and afternoon highs are expected to exceed 60 degrees. To put this in perspective, the highest average in the Twin Cities at this time of year is in the upper 30s.

With the warm weather ahead this weekend, Up News Info turned to Facebook and Twitter to ask a controversial question for the people of Minnesota. When can you start wearing shorts?

On Twitter, 42% of viewers (a plurality) said the 60s are an appropriate time to start wearing shorts and 30% said the 50s were perfect shorts for the weather.

“Shorts are acceptable throughout the year. Simply keep a pair of snow pants in the trunk in case of an emergency and you will be ready to go, "said @RealtorSteveMN.

According to @GrahmPelowski, "Anything above 0,quot; is when the shorts can come out.

On Facebook, 61% of viewers said that 60 degrees is warm enough to wear shorts.

"It's too hot. Period. I wear tank tops all year long. A light sweatshirt is my,quot; coat. "I'm ready for winter to begin," said Shelley Fonkert Wicks.

However, some people felt differently the appropriate time to put on shorts.

"The ideal temperature for shorts is 95 and sunny," said Connie Brekken.