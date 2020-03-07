Super Rugby: Blues, Rebels and Sharks all victorious | Rugby Union News





Recapitulate all the action of Super Rugby on Saturday while the best of the club game in the southern hemisphere face the victory of the Blues, Rebels and Sharks.

Hurricanes 15-24 Blues

The Hurricanes produced a brave effort, but eventually fell short as the Blues achieved a 24-15 victory in their Super Rugby derby in Wellington on Saturday.

The home team played most of the second half with 14 men after Tyler Lomax received a red card for a shoulder charge at the head of Stephen Perofeta, and suffered more setbacks when Vaea Fifita and Jordie Barrett received a yellow card in the final stages of the game.

The result is momentous for the Blues, as it ends a losing streak of nine games against the Hurricanes that began in March 2015. Akira Ioane and Mark Telea crossed the whitewash for the Blues and also received a penalty attempt while Otere Black succeeded with two conversions and a penalty.

For hurricanes, Ben Lam and Kobus van Wyk scored attempts and Jordie Barrett added a conversion and a penalty.

Rebels 37-17 Lions

A strong demonstration in the second half overcame some disciplinary problems and allowed the Melbourne Rebels to secure an emphatic 37-10 victory over the Lions at AAMI Park in Super Rugby on Saturday.

The South African team had a very poor start in the 2020 season, their only victory so far in Round 2 against the Reds and the abyss in the class between the two sides was evident from the beginning.

Matt Toomua got the hosts on the board with a penalty of 13 minutes after a sustained period of pressure and was quickly followed only six minutes later by the first attempt of the game through Andrew Kellaway.

Richard Hardwick, Isi Naisarani, Dane Haylett-Petty and Kellaway made more attempts for the rebels.

Sharks 33-19 Jaguars

The Sharks reached the top of the Super Rugby standings with a tough 33-19 victory over the Jaguars in Durban.

Leading by 10 points at half-time, the South African team was able to extend their lead early in the second half before waiting to inflict a third defeat of the season on their South American opponents.

The Sharks came forward after only four minutes, when lovely hands saw that the ball was working wide to the great Hyron Andrews padlock, which he searched the defense to score.

An attempt by Makezole Mapimpi was marked a few minutes later when the TMO saw a bump in the build-up, but the hosts soon returned to work anyway when a quick and ready touch caught Jaguares' defense nap, allowing Sikhumbuzo Notshe to cross the line for your second five pointer.