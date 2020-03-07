Sunnyvale Cruise Passenger who died Negative Tested for Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SUNNYVALE (Up News Info SF) – A man who later died after seven Sunnyvale Public Security Department officials administered CPR in an attempt to revive him on Thursday tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, officials said in a press release on Friday .

The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health notified the department on Friday of the negative test result.

%MINIFYHTML960ca39dec9588d3462a7f2bc491cb9b11% %MINIFYHTML960ca39dec9588d3462a7f2bc491cb9b12%

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS BROO

The 72-year-old man had been on a cruise with two other passengers suspected of having the coronavirus and the officers were quarantined at home after the possible exposure.

Public safety spokesman Captain Craig Anderson said officers responded Thursday to a call involving a person who has some type of cardiac emergency.

The man was unconscious and not breathing. Officers gave him CPR but no word of mouth contact was made, Anderson said.

"We ask our community to remain calm and practice the preventive actions recommended by the Public Health of Santa Clara County and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control," said the department.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.