Summary and Summary of League One: Coventry extends top leadership | Soccer news





Matt Godden scored the winner for Coventry in Ipswich

Coventry opened a five-point lead at the top of Sky Bet League One, as it increased pressure on Ipswich boss Paul Lambert in a 1-0 victory at Portman Road.

Matt Godden's 15th goal of the season in the league, a great finish against Will Norris in the 16th minute, showed the difference between the two sides, as Ipswich fell to a fourth straight loss.

The Tractor Boys had been among the first pioneers of the division and their latest disappointing result will lead to more questions about Lambert's future, with Neil Warnock linked to the publication this week.

Rotherham lost ground in the Sky Blues that beat the table in a 3-1 loss in Rochdale, which fueled their own battle against the descent.

The Millers were undefeated in seven games, but were annulled by two goals from Ian Henderson and a third from Matty Lund, before Jamie Lindsay withdrew one for Rotherham later.

Oxford they drove from seventh to third with their fifth consecutive victory: a 3-2 victory in Shrewsbury – While Peterborough we enjoyed a similar jump thanks to a 2-0 win over Portsmouth, who fell from third to sixth.

Sunderland twice he took the lead in a 2-2 draw with Gillingham, While Wooden fleet he left the play-off positions after not being able to make the best of Blackpool – under the new boss Neil Critchley – in his goalless derby clash at Highbury.

It was an encouraging day for clubs at the lower end of the table, without any of the five tasting losses.

Southend he stopped a miserable run of six straight losses with a 3-1 win against Bristol board Rovers in Roots Hall.

Charlie Kelman and Terrell Egbri scored on both sides of Jayden Mitchell-Lawson's effort by Rovers, before Alfie Kilgour's goal secured the three points for Southend.

Tranmere made consecutive victories in a 2-1 victory in Accrington, which means lower club From Bolton goalless draw in AFC Wimbledon It was not enough to see them gain ground on the teams above them.

In the remaining games of the day, Lincoln He reached the top in an entertaining 3-2 victory Rig, with Josh Vickers saving a late penalty for the winners, while Doncaster won 1-0 in MK Don.