Steph Curry regardless of the flu; Warriors quickly discredits any Coronavirus link – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A game after his return to the lineup after an absence of 58 games due to an injured hand, Golden State Warrior star Steph Curry was discarded from Saturday's game with the Philadelphia 76ers because he suffers from flu, team officials said.

In the current environment surrounding a growing outbreak of coronavirus in the Bay Area, the team hastened to point out that it did not suffer any symptoms of the disease. With 15 new cases reported on Saturday, the Bay Area now has at least 64 suspected cases of the virus.

%MINIFYHTMLbcaa3c8f88e656defc8b6b851266c3f711% %MINIFYHTMLbcaa3c8f88e656defc8b6b851266c3f712%

"This morning, Steph Curry was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive test," the team said in a statement. "We have identified the likely source contact that is not part of the team."

"It has no specific risk factors for COVID-19," the statement continued. "He has seasonal flu."

The Warriors were treating their star, but they couldn't anticipate when they could return to the lineup. Curry played 27 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Toronto Raptors, scoring 23 points. It was his first game since October when he broke his left hand and needed multiple surgeries.

The announcement stressed how professional sports teams now face to deal with the coronavirus.

The NBA wants its teams to prepare to play without fans if necessary due to the coronavirus crisis, but LeBron James already says he won't play basketball in an empty arena.

The league distributed a memo to their teams on Friday telling them to prepare in case it is necessary to play without fans or media, as sports leagues have already done in Europe. The memo details the possible actions that teams may need "if it were necessary to play a game with only essential personnel present,quot;.

But when James was asked about that possibility after scoring 37 points in his 113-103 Los Angeles Lakers victory over Milwaukee Bucks, league leader, Friday night, the NBA's top active scorer was final. .

“Do we play games without fans? No, that's impossible, "James said." I'm not playing if I don't have fans in the crowd. "That's why I play. I play for my teammates and I play for fans. That's all it is. So, if I show up in an arena and there are no fans there, I am not playing. They can do whatever they want to do. "

The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, says that teams must identify which team and people in the arena would be needed to carry out the games, and be able to communicate quickly with non-essential staff, as well as ticket holders and partners corporate

Inside the San Francisco Giants spring training clubhouse on Saturday, there were hundreds of baseball cards signed by the most important stars in the franchise.

Buster Posey, Hunter Pence, Evan Longoria and more, all ready for the eager autograph seekers at the club's spring training home in Scottsdale.

A generous gesture, but also a measure aimed at keeping players and fans safe in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

"You know how many people come to the games, they come to ask for autographs and things like that, that's the biggest fear," Longoria said. "But out of that, what are you going to do?"

The COVID-19 strain has already been diagnosed in patients in Florida and Arizona, the bases of the 30 major league teams during spring training. Like professional sports leagues around the world, Major League Baseball is trying to balance fans' experience with public health.

At the Giants facilities in Scottsdale, staff cleaned the railings and seats around the stadium shortly before fans began arriving for an afternoon game against the Chicago White Sox. Daily disinfection measures have also become a common practice in the San Francisco clubhouse, as have reminders about hand washing and warnings that sick players should stay home.

MLB sent a note to the teams 10 days ago sharing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control aimed at stopping the virus outbreak. The league formed a working group to monitor the situation and provided periodic updates to the teams on measures to protect fans, players and team personnel, including the suggestion that players previously sign memorabilia.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.