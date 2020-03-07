State Senator Wiener pushes bill to expedite the construction of affordable housing – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLec77b8680aefc1343aed90cc05c1191d11% %MINIFYHTMLec77b8680aefc1343aed90cc05c1191d12%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – California State Sen. Scott Wiener on Friday introduced legislation that aims to increase production of affordable homes across the state by easing zoning restrictions.

Under Senate Bill 899, nonprofit hospitals and religious institutions such as churches, synagogues and mosques could build up to 150 affordable housing units on their surplus property, regardless of whether local zoning prohibits such housing.

%MINIFYHTMLec77b8680aefc1343aed90cc05c1191d13% %MINIFYHTMLec77b8680aefc1343aed90cc05c1191d14%

“California desperately needs housing of all kinds, including affordable housing for our low-income residents. Churches and other religious and charitable institutions often have land to spare, and they should be able to use those lands to build affordable housing and thus advance their mission, "Wiener said in a statement."

%MINIFYHTMLec77b8680aefc1343aed90cc05c1191d15% %MINIFYHTMLec77b8680aefc1343aed90cc05c1191d16%

"SB 899 ensures that affordable housing can be built and removes local zoning and approval obstacles to do so," he said.

The legislation requires that any organization that builds this type of optimized affordable housing must maintain the affordability of the housing for a minimum of 55 years for rental properties and 45 years for properties that can be owned.

In addition, density and height restrictions will depend on the location of the home and its proximity to the main public roads and commercial corridors. In low-density residential neighborhoods, affordable housing can be simplified for projects with up to 40 units and three stories high, while in mixed-use areas or commercial corridors, affordable housing can be simplified for projects with up to 150 units and five floors Tall .

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who has defended the construction of more affordable housing in the city, said: "Senator Wiener's legislation is a creative approach to address housing shortages in San Francisco and throughout California. Our shortage of housing is the result of decades of restrictive underdevelopment and zoning, and as a result, the cost of housing in San Francisco is unaffordable for many of our residents.We need solutions to eliminate the bureaucracy that stands in the way of housing creation more affordable in our city. "

The Wiener bill will complement Senate Bill 1851, written by Assemblyman Buffy Wicks, D-East Bay, which eliminates residential parking requirements for housing development projects that qualify for faith-based properties.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.