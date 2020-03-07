Stanford cancels classroom classes due to coronavirus

Classes in person at Stanford University will be canceled starting March 9, as one faculty member has tested positive for coronavirus, and two students have isolated themselves after "possible exposure." None of the students have tested positive for the virus yet, according to a statement from the university, but Stanford's rector, Persis Drell, said Friday night that the university will move some classes online "as much as possible." .

The exams for the Stanford winter quarter, which is in its last two weeks, will be conducted in formats to take home. The school will remain open, but will cancel this year's admission weekend, where future freshmen visit the campus. Stanford is also canceling all tours of the campus, and previously suspended international study programs abroad.

%MINIFYHTMLeee903d2264f80e8c3dd9b25c58caee611% %MINIFYHTMLeee903d2264f80e8c3dd9b25c58caee612%

Santa Clara County, where Stanford is located, has the highest number of coronavirus cases in California, and the number increased to 24 on Friday.

Stanford is the second major university to cancel classes due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The University of Washington will also change classes online from March 9 until the end of its winter quarter. One of the university employees tested positive for the virus, but UW had planned to suspend classes before the case was announced. New York Times reported. So far, at least 11 coronavirus deaths have been reported in the state of Washington.