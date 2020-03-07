Space lettuce is like Earth's lettuce, says NASA – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLaa93d0c72fe59f5755ef94ee5abf7c1c11% %MINIFYHTMLaa93d0c72fe59f5755ef94ee5abf7c1c12%

An experiment of lettuce cultivation at the International Space Station yielded products that were as nutritious as its counterpart cultivated on Earth. Lettuce, which was grown in three batches in the mid-2010s, has been the subject of research aimed at determining that food grown in space is different, or even dangerous, compared to the food we are used to.

If humanity will ever be able to travel to space, visit or even colonize other worlds, it will be vital to know what food to grow there. It is important to determine how space affects plant growth, but it is even more crucial when you plan to eat those plants. Thus was born the lettuce experiment.

"The ability to produce fresh and safe food to complement astronaut's packaged food in space has been an important goal for NASA," the researchers said in their article. "Food crops grown in space experience different environmental conditions than plants grown on Earth (for example, reduced gravity, high levels of radiation)."

To ensure that the experiments yielded the most accurate results, NASA grew lettuce both on the space station and on Earth simultaneously. Different harvest techniques were used, applied to both ground controls and space lettuce. The resulting vegetables were then studied for their safety and for their nutritional performance.

Comparing ground lettuce and space lettuce meant immersing yourself in specific levels of vitamins and minerals present in each. In the vast majority of cases, there were no significant differences in the nutritional content between the two crops, suggesting that "leafy vegetable crops can produce fresh, edible and safe foods to supplement the astronaut's diet and provide data of reference for continuous operation ". of Veggie plant growth units in ISS, "according to the researchers.

How New scientist reports, the results, although encouraging, really surprised the researchers. Scientists had anticipated differences in nutrient levels in space lettuce, simply due to the amount of differences in growth conditions. However, that did not happen and the lettuce grown in the space station turned out to be practically identical to Earth's lettuce.

NASA really put their money where their mouth is with this experiment, and space lettuce was tested even by astronauts who reportedly tested it with hamburgers and tacos. The scientists said the lettuce was great. There is still plenty of time to prepare for manned missions to other planets, and we have not yet reached the point where we can dream of colonizing a world like Mars. Meanwhile, NASA will continue to work to determine which vegetables will be most suitable for space harvesting.

Image source: NASA