Representing his dance group in the presentation of his stone at the monument site in London, DJ Jazzie B admits that he is "really proud and a little overwhelmed."

British band Alma II Alma They got a place in the Music Walk of Fame in London.

The Grammy-winning dance group became the fourth act to be honored with a stone at the monument in the city's Camden neighborhood.

"I am really proud and a little overwhelmed today. I thought it would be fine, but it became very nostalgic and brought back many memories," said DJ. Jazzie B He said in the presentation of his award on Friday, March 6 on behalf of the band. "Forever, whatever, it will always be London for me. A happy face, a blunt bass, Camden, I love you."

Soul II Soul are the last musicians celebrated at the monument site, dedicated to acts that represented Camden's atmosphere in his music. The WHO, Madness and late singer Amy Winehouse, who lived in the North London community before he died, they are also on the Music Walk of Fame.