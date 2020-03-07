So you think you can dance Danny Tidwell dead at 35

Danny Tidwell, dancer and finalist in the reality show So, you think you can danceHe died on Friday. I was 35 years old.

His brother Travis wall, a former Emmy-winning choreographer and contestant, announced the news on his Instagram page on Saturday. The cause of Tidwell's death was not revealed.

"My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift," wrote Wall, 32. "I'm not ready. But I never think it is. Because I can't believe this is real." I can't believe you left. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. I wanted to dance like you. I wanted to be you. I wish I could jump back into your arms like we used to when we were children and dance on stage. "

"We will all remember the joy and passion that he brought to all the people he came into contact with during his trip," he continued. "A short trip. You're a legend. And I love you very much Danny. Rest in peace my brother. I can't believe I'm writing this. Please pray for my mother and my family during this difficult time." ".

Wall also shared photos of Tidwell, including photos of him dancing as a child and images of him with his family.